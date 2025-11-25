Kyiv is ready to move forward with a peace agreement: Zelenskyy says he is ready to discuss sensitive issues with Trump

Ukraine is ready to move forward with a peace plan supported by the United States, and Kyiv is ready to discuss sensitive issues with Washington at the talks. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting of the coalition of the willing, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Kyiv is ready to move forward with a US-backed peace deal and that he is ready to discuss its sensitive issues with US President Donald Trump in talks that he said should include European allies, the publication writes.

The President called on European leaders to agree on a framework for deploying "support forces" in Ukraine and to continue supporting Kyiv until Moscow shows a willingness to end the war.

Recall

On November 20, Axios published US President Donald Trump's 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia, which provides for territorial concessions, restrictions on Ukraine's armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this background, Ukraine and the United States began negotiations in Geneva. The negotiations lasted on November 23 and 24. As a result, the initial 28-point US peace plan was reduced to 19 points.

The Ukrainian delegation, after a meeting with the US in Geneva, stated that there is a "common understanding of the key terms of the agreement," and a visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the US is expected "at the earliest possible date in November" to reach an agreement with Trump.

This comes amid reports that Trump pressured Zelenskyy to reach a deal before the American Thanksgiving Day, November 27, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called this deadline flexible.

The President's Office stated that any discussions on territorial issues would likely take place at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to meet with US President Donald Trump "as soon as possible" to finalize work on a peace agreement.