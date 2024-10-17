Kyiv fulfills its obligations: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denies rumors of restoration of Ukraine's nuclear potential
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denied information about plans to develop weapons of mass destruction. Ukraine remains a committed party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and calls for increased pressure on Russia.
The Foreign Ministry stated that Ukraine made the largest contribution to international peace in history when it gave up its nuclear capabilities. The ministry also emphasized that Kyiv has no plans to resume development of weapons of mass destruction. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi.
Details
We officially refute the insinuations of unnamed sources in the BILD publication regarding Ukraine's alleged plans to develop weapons of mass destruction. Ukraine has been and remains a committed party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which it acceded to in 1994, giving up the world's third largest military nuclear capability
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that Ukraine, which has made the greatest contribution to international peace, security and nuclear non-proliferation in history, is now facing nuclear blackmail from the terrorist state of Russia.
Because Moscow not only resorts to irresponsible and dangerous rhetoric on the topic of weapons of mass destruction, but also creates unacceptable threats to nuclear facilities in Ukraine by continuing the illegal occupation of ZNPP and considering strikes on elements of Ukraine's nuclear energy system.
Ukraine also calls on the international community to increase pressure on Moscow to prevent the implementation of its aggressive plans.
It is worth recalling that Russia, which is engaged in nuclear blackmail, is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, albeit illegally. This is a country that has pledged to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and not to use or threaten to use weapons of mass destruction against Ukraine
In turn, Ukraine is convinced that the NPT remains the cornerstone of the global international security architecture.
Also, despite the ongoing Russian aggression, Ukraine continues to comply with the provisions of the NPT and remains a responsible participant in the international nuclear non-proliferation regime.
Unlike Russia, Ukraine fulfills its obligations and counts on other responsible international actors to fulfill them. We call for united efforts of the international community to implement the Peace Formula, in particular its first paragraph - “Radiation and Nuclear Safety”
Context
BILD, citing its own sources , reportedthat Kyiv is seriously considering the option of restoring its own nuclear weapons stockpile as a security guarantee for Ukraine.
The Center for Countering Disinformation denied the information about Ukraine's alleged plans to restore its nuclear arsenal.
Recall
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine has never spoken about its intention to develop nuclear weapons. He recalled the Budapest Memorandum and the security guarantees that Ukraine was supposed to receive in exchange for giving up nuclear weapons.
Zelensky on his conversation with Trump: either Ukraine will have nuclear weapons or NATO membership17.10.24, 15:43 • 13632 views