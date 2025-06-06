Kyiv energy workers have restored power to all consumers after the night's enemy attack

After the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of June 5, 2,167 homes in the capital were left without electricity as a result of missile and drone strikes. As of midday, the power engineers had restored electricity to all households. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

As specified in the energy company, consumers on the left bank of Kyiv were left without electricity after the attack. These included owners of apartments in multi-story buildings and private houses.

It was previously planned to restore power supply within 24 hours.

Addition

On the night of June 6, Russian troops launched 407 strike UAVs and more than 40 missiles at Ukraine, some of which were shot down, and there were also hits. The enemy is breaking records every day and every week for the number of air attack weapons used.

The number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv has increased to 27 people. The number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on Lutsk has increased to 16, and two more people are considered missing.