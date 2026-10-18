Kyiv and the region will be hit by rain at night and during the day on October 19 - Ukrhydrometcenter

On Monday, October 19, there will be rain in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. The Ukrhydrometcenter reported this, UNN reports.

Details

Moderate rain is expected at night, and light rain during the day. Northeasterly winds of 7–12 m/s are also expected.

Temperatures in the region will be 9–14°C above zero at night and 13–18°C during the day. In Kyiv, temperatures will be 11–13°C above zero at night and 15–17°C during the day.

Reminder

The beginning of the new week in Ukraine will be rainy. According to the Ukrhydrometcenter, daytime temperatures will reach 20°C above zero.