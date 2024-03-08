$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15205 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 47309 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 38579 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 202035 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 183578 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174304 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220017 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248985 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154804 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371558 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Kuleba calls on Ukraine's allies to take decisive decisions to end the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34904 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on allies to provide the necessary support to Ukraine to win the war with Russia and prevent its potential spread to NATO territory, warning against repeating past mistakes that led to tragic consequences.

Kuleba calls on Ukraine's allies to take decisive decisions to end the war

Europe has no right to allow the mistakes of its tragic past to be repeated, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, reports UNN. 

Details [1

Those who do not believe that the war can go beyond Ukraine and into what is now NATO territory, please wake up. Read history books, listen to what Putin is saying now and find ten differences with what happened in the past. Could the occupation of the Baltic States in the twentieth century have been avoided? Yes, it was possible. If strong decisions had been made. Why and for how long will we be looking for weak decisions in 2024? Weak decisions mean more war. Strong decisions - the end of the war. It's very simple

Kuleba said

The Minister expressed his gratitude to France, personally to President Emmanuel Macron, his French colleague, colleagues from the Baltic States and other allies of Ukraine for their invaluable assistance and support. 

He called on the allies to make the decisions necessary for a common victory every day.

When Ukraine has everything it needs, we shoot down Russian planes, we liberate our territories, we sink Russian ships, we win. The question is not "invincibility of Russia."  The only question is the availability of everything Ukraine and Ukrainian soldiers need. I call on all countries, all partners, all friends, on behalf of every Ukrainian soldier who is fighting today, to finally resolve your differences and make decisions that will allow us to stop the war in Ukraine and avoid a situation where you will have to make decisions of a completely different scale to save your own villages, cities and territories

Dmytro Kuleba summarized.

We need support without restrictions: Kuleba says the strategy of helping Ukraine by drops no longer works08.03.24, 22:05 • 50215 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
NATO
Emmanuel Macron
France
Europe
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
