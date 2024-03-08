Kuleba calls on Ukraine's allies to take decisive decisions to end the war

Europe has no right to allow the mistakes of its tragic past to be repeated, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, reports UNN.

Those who do not believe that the war can go beyond Ukraine and into what is now NATO territory, please wake up. Read history books, listen to what Putin is saying now and find ten differences with what happened in the past. Could the occupation of the Baltic States in the twentieth century have been avoided? Yes, it was possible. If strong decisions had been made. Why and for how long will we be looking for weak decisions in 2024? Weak decisions mean more war. Strong decisions - the end of the war. It's very simple Kuleba said

The Minister expressed his gratitude to France, personally to President Emmanuel Macron, his French colleague, colleagues from the Baltic States and other allies of Ukraine for their invaluable assistance and support.

He called on the allies to make the decisions necessary for a common victory every day.

When Ukraine has everything it needs, we shoot down Russian planes, we liberate our territories, we sink Russian ships, we win. The question is not "invincibility of Russia." The only question is the availability of everything Ukraine and Ukrainian soldiers need. I call on all countries, all partners, all friends, on behalf of every Ukrainian soldier who is fighting today, to finally resolve your differences and make decisions that will allow us to stop the war in Ukraine and avoid a situation where you will have to make decisions of a completely different scale to save your own villages, cities and territories Dmytro Kuleba summarized.

