Kryvyi Rih under massive drone attack: over 10 explosions and fires

Kyiv • UNN

 • 950 views

On the night of October 17, Kryvyi Rih was subjected to a massive attack by enemy UAVs, with over 10 explosions recorded. Fires broke out in the city, and air defense is working.

Kryvyi Rih under massive drone attack: over 10 explosions and fires

Kryvyi Rih was subjected to a massive attack by enemy UAVs on the night of Friday, October 17. This was reported by UNN with reference to monitoring resources.

Details

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) warned about the possibility of enemy strikes on the city at 23:55.

Kryvyi Rih - to shelters, do not ignore air raid signals

- called on the Air Force.

Local residents reported that fires broke out in the city.

Later, the information about the attack on Kryvyi Rih was confirmed by the head of the City Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.

"Massive Shahed attack. Already more than 10 explosions and more than 10 Shaheds over the city. Air defense is working. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," Vilkul wrote.

Recall

In September, three people were injured in Kryvyi Rih as a result of an enemy attack. A large fire broke out in the city.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih