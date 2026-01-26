Kryvyi Rih under attack: Russian drone damages high-rise building
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih with a drone, damaging a high-rise building where a fire broke out. The threat to the city remains, residents are urged to stay in shelters.
The Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih with a drone, damaging an apartment building. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Hanzha, as reported by UNN.
The enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with a UAV. An apartment building was damaged. A fire broke out there. Information is being clarified
According to the head of the OVA, the threat to the city remains.
Stay in safe places until the air raid alert is lifted
