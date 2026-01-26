$43.140.03
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 8598 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
01:53 PM • 12224 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 18275 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 19277 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 33442 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 23631 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 45706 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22087 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 41147 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Kryvyi Rih under attack: Russian drone damages high-rise building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih with a drone, damaging a high-rise building where a fire broke out. The threat to the city remains, residents are urged to stay in shelters.

Kryvyi Rih under attack: Russian drone damages high-rise building

The Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih with a drone, damaging an apartment building. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Hanzha, as reported by UNN.

The enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with a UAV. An apartment building was damaged. A fire broke out there. Information is being clarified 

- Hanzha reported.

According to the head of the OVA, the threat to the city remains.

Stay in safe places until the air raid alert is lifted 

- he summarized.

