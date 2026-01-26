Kryvyi Rih under attack: Russian drone damages high-rise building

The Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih with a drone, damaging an apartment building. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Hanzha, as reported by UNN.

The enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with a UAV. An apartment building was damaged. A fire broke out there. Information is being clarified - Hanzha reported.

According to the head of the OVA, the threat to the city remains.

Stay in safe places until the air raid alert is lifted - he summarized.

