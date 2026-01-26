Russian missile strike on Kharkiv: one person injured, power outages in the city

$43.140.03
05:23 PM • 650 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 3912 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
01:53 PM • 10687 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 16448 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 18306 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 32188 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 23268 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 44617 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 21936 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 40481 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trains
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEK
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of Energy
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 3904 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 44614 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 40481 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Musician
Péter Szijjártó
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv
Sumy Oblast
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silence
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - report
Social network
Heating
Technology
Film
ChatGPT

Russian missile strike on Kharkiv: one person injured, power outages in the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Russia launched a missile strike on the Industrial District of Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, one person was injured, and power was partially lost in the city.

Russian missile strike on Kharkiv: one person injured, power outages in the city

The Russian Federation launched a missile attack on Kharkiv, and explosions were heard in the city. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Kharkiv was hit by a missile strike. We are clarifying the consequences 

- Terekhov reported.

Later, the mayor added that there were casualties as a result of the enemy shelling of the city. 

According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the enemy struck the Industrial District of Kharkiv. 

The consequences are being clarified.  The aerial threat remains. Take care of yourselves! 

- Syniehubov added.

Later, the head of the Regional Military Administration noted that, according to preliminary information, one person was injured as a result of the enemy attack in Kharkiv.

Let's add

According to local Telegram channels, there was a partial power outage in Kharkiv.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv