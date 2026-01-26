Russian missile strike on Kharkiv: one person injured, power outages in the city

The Russian Federation launched a missile attack on Kharkiv, and explosions were heard in the city. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Kharkiv was hit by a missile strike. We are clarifying the consequences - Terekhov reported.

Later, the mayor added that there were casualties as a result of the enemy shelling of the city.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the enemy struck the Industrial District of Kharkiv.

The consequences are being clarified. The aerial threat remains. Take care of yourselves! - Syniehubov added.

Later, the head of the Regional Military Administration noted that, according to preliminary information, one person was injured as a result of the enemy attack in Kharkiv.

Let's add

According to local Telegram channels, there was a partial power outage in Kharkiv.