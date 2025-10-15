Kremlin uses old narratives to justify possible aggression against Baltic states - ISW

$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
October 14, 07:16 PM • 20705 views
Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump
Exclusive
October 14, 03:21 PM • 46521 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
October 14, 03:17 PM • 41745 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
October 14, 03:00 PM • 37489 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
October 14, 01:31 PM • 61663 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
October 14, 01:02 PM • 24399 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 48684 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
October 14, 12:39 PM • 15331 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 40953 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
October 14, 11:36 AM • 12397 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1.9m/s
83%
754mm
Popular news
Outages in Kyiv: energy workers identified the cause of the accident, power planned to be restored in the coming hoursOctober 14, 08:22 PM • 19259 views
CPD: alleged Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung article about "civil war" in Ukraine is fakeOctober 14, 11:02 PM • 20774 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhoto12:05 AM • 24386 views
Scammers offer "easy money" on social media: how to protect yourself01:08 AM • 17562 views
Brutal clashes in Gaza: Hamas publicly executes eight people - CNN01:39 AM • 34605 views
Publications
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of OdesaOctober 14, 01:31 PM • 61751 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 48748 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 41012 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 78582 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 79539 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Sébastien Lecornu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Sweden
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhoto12:05 AM • 25603 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 26198 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 28402 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 37406 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 41569 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
ChatGPT
Gold
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Kremlin uses old narratives to justify possible aggression against Baltic states - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2092 views

The Kremlin applies the same narratives to the Baltic states as it did to justify invasions of former Soviet republics. This creates conditions for possible Russian aggression against NATO in the future.

Kremlin uses old narratives to justify possible aggression against Baltic states - ISW

The Kremlin continues to apply to the Baltic states the same narratives that Russia has used to justify its invasions of former Soviet republics over the past three decades. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts refer to the statement of the head of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Volodin, according to whom the Latvian authorities are "persecuting" Russian-speaking people in the country, and Russia must protect its "compatriots" in the Baltic states. In turn, the head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia and State Duma deputy Leonid Slutsky also stated that Russians in Latvia are part of the "Russian world."

The Kremlin's "Russian world" structure is a deliberately vague ideological construct that Russian President Vladimir Putin has defined as encompassing any former territory of Kievan Rus', the Moscow Tsardom, the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union, and the modern Russian Federation, as well as any people who feel an affinity or belonging to Russia.

- ISW points out.

They add that the Kremlin has long claimed that Russia is obliged to protect its "compatriots abroad" and uses this narrative to justify its invasions of Moldova, Georgia, and Ukraine.

"Kremlin narratives about Russian 'compatriots' in the Baltic states and the broader 'Russian world' are part of the Kremlin's long-standing efforts to create conditions to justify possible Russian aggression against NATO in the future," the analysts summarize.

Recall

According to ISW, any ceasefire or prolonged pause in hostilities in Ukraine will create an opportunity for the Russian military to quickly redeploy to Russia's eastern border with NATO.

Russia could pose a significant threat to NATO immediately after the end of active hostilities in Ukraine - ISW12.10.25, 05:21 • 12346 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Institute for the Study of War
Latvia
NATO
Ukraine
Moldova
Georgia