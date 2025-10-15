Kremlin uses old narratives to justify possible aggression against Baltic states - ISW

The Kremlin continues to apply to the Baltic states the same narratives that Russia has used to justify its invasions of former Soviet republics over the past three decades. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts refer to the statement of the head of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Volodin, according to whom the Latvian authorities are "persecuting" Russian-speaking people in the country, and Russia must protect its "compatriots" in the Baltic states. In turn, the head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia and State Duma deputy Leonid Slutsky also stated that Russians in Latvia are part of the "Russian world."

The Kremlin's "Russian world" structure is a deliberately vague ideological construct that Russian President Vladimir Putin has defined as encompassing any former territory of Kievan Rus', the Moscow Tsardom, the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union, and the modern Russian Federation, as well as any people who feel an affinity or belonging to Russia. - ISW points out.

They add that the Kremlin has long claimed that Russia is obliged to protect its "compatriots abroad" and uses this narrative to justify its invasions of Moldova, Georgia, and Ukraine.

"Kremlin narratives about Russian 'compatriots' in the Baltic states and the broader 'Russian world' are part of the Kremlin's long-standing efforts to create conditions to justify possible Russian aggression against NATO in the future," the analysts summarize.

Recall

According to ISW, any ceasefire or prolonged pause in hostilities in Ukraine will create an opportunity for the Russian military to quickly redeploy to Russia's eastern border with NATO.

