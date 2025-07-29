The Russian Federation wants to destroy Ukraine, disguising the war as "protecting its interests." This is the main interest of the Kremlin, stated the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Kremlin continues to promote the strategy of destroying Ukraine as a state. Because this is the only "Russian interest." Such audacity is possible only because Russia receives direct assistance from the DPRK and Iran. And it circumvents sanctions with the help of other countries of the Global South - Yermak wrote on Telegram.

He added that "a terrorist with a broken face speaks differently."

Today, Russia challenges not only Ukraine and Europe, but also the United States. Putin's regime is unable to stop the war - this is possible through force, by breaking the face of the dictatorship - summarized the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he intends to set a new deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, approximately 10 or 12 days, starting from July 28.

Also, UNN, citing CNN, reported that the Kremlin mocks the US President and uses all means to make it clear that they will not stop until they achieve the goals of the so-called "SVO" on the territory of Ukraine.