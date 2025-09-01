$41.260.00
August 31, 09:30 PM • 11600 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 11085 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 41689 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 82031 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 94662 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 109421 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 119457 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 256651 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 114840 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 86369 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Publications
Exclusives
Kremlin intensifies information attacks to undermine European participation in peace process - ISW analysis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

The Kremlin has intensified information efforts to deter Western support for Ukraine and undermine European participation in a peaceful settlement. These actions include accusing European states of prolonging the war and threatening with nuclear weapons.

Kremlin intensifies information attacks to undermine European participation in peace process - ISW analysis

The Kremlin is conducting multifaceted information efforts aimed at deterring Western support for Ukraine and undermining European participation in a peaceful settlement. This is reported in an analytical summary by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Kremlin has recently intensified three rhetorical lines aimed at influencing Western decision-making in favor of the Kremlin: accusing European states of prolonging the war in Ukraine, threatening Western states with nuclear weapons, and asserting the inevitability of Russia's victory in Ukraine.

Kremlin officials, including Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev, have hinted that European states seek to prolong the war in Ukraine to reintroduce this long-standing Russian narrative into the Western information space to undermine US trust in European governments.

Experts say that the Kremlin often uses Dmitriev to defend Russia's interests, particularly regarding the peace process in Ukraine and sanctions, on English-language platforms and in the media.

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, on August 31, on his English-language X account, criticized French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz regarding France's and Germany's participation in US efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Medvedev stated that Merz and Macron "forgot the lessons" of World War II, and that "everything could end up like in 1945 – (Macron and Merz) could also be identified by their teeth."

Medvedev recalls American atomic bombs to threaten France and Germany for supporting Ukraine in the peace process. Medvedev also stated that Russian achievements are "bad news" for Macron and Merz.

These various rhetorical lines are intended to reinforce the Russian Ministry of Defense's recently intensified efforts to create a false impression of the inevitability of Russia's victory in Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Defense has attempted to use large amounts of data to make claims about the advance of Russian troops – data and claims that ISW believes are exaggerated.

- the report says.

Analysts add that the Kremlin is intensifying its information efforts as its territorial gains remain disproportionately limited and slow compared to high losses.

Recall

The Russian military leadership provides unreliable data on front-line successes, overstating territorial gains. This is part of the Kremlin's information campaign aimed at convincing the West of Russia's inevitable victory and ending support for Ukraine.

Kremlin will reject US and European proposals on security guarantees for Ukraine - ISW27.08.25, 05:41 • 4907 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkrainePolitics
Fake news
Institute for the Study of War
France
Germany
United States
Ukraine