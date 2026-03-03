$43.100.11
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 32652 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 42273 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 32351 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 32284 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 31094 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 16814 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 17280 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 16846 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 37454 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
March 2, 11:00 AM • 17813 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Kremlin encourages students in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to fight for the Russian Federation - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

In the temporarily occupied territories, universities are actively recruiting students into the Russian army. In Mariupol, young people are being urged to sign one-year service contracts.

Kremlin encourages students in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to fight for the Russian Federation - Center for Countering Disinformation

Universities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are increasingly involved in the processes of manning the Russian army. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that at the A. I. Kuindzhi Mariupol State University in temporarily occupied Mariupol, a meeting with a representative of the military enlistment office was organized for students: young people were agitated to sign one-year contracts for service in the Russian army. At the same time, participation in the war is presented as an "opportunity" to receive financial payments, social guarantees, and to arrange an academic leave with a supposedly guaranteed return to study.

In fact, this is about using the educational environment as a tool for recruiting young people. This once again testifies that the Kremlin considers the TOT exclusively as a resource for continuing aggression

- the message says.

Earlier, the CPD reported that information began to appear in Russian media regarding the introduction of monthly quotas for Russian universities for "sending" students to war. In this way, the Kremlin subordinates civilian institutions to the military needs of the state, once again confirming its long-term course towards continuing the war.

Recall

Under the guise of clubs and tournaments in the TOT, a system is being built to train loyal youth for further entry into the Russian security forces. Those who are good at controlling UAVs, orienting themselves in the area, or demonstrating shooting skills are "taken note of."

Universities in Russia recruit youth from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS13.10.25, 03:48 • 31285 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine