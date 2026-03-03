Universities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are increasingly involved in the processes of manning the Russian army. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that at the A. I. Kuindzhi Mariupol State University in temporarily occupied Mariupol, a meeting with a representative of the military enlistment office was organized for students: young people were agitated to sign one-year contracts for service in the Russian army. At the same time, participation in the war is presented as an "opportunity" to receive financial payments, social guarantees, and to arrange an academic leave with a supposedly guaranteed return to study.

In fact, this is about using the educational environment as a tool for recruiting young people. This once again testifies that the Kremlin considers the TOT exclusively as a resource for continuing aggression - the message says.

Earlier, the CPD reported that information began to appear in Russian media regarding the introduction of monthly quotas for Russian universities for "sending" students to war. In this way, the Kremlin subordinates civilian institutions to the military needs of the state, once again confirming its long-term course towards continuing the war.

Recall

Under the guise of clubs and tournaments in the TOT, a system is being built to train loyal youth for further entry into the Russian security forces. Those who are good at controlling UAVs, orienting themselves in the area, or demonstrating shooting skills are "taken note of."

