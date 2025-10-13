The Russian regime continues to recruit Ukrainian youth from the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that this time the Voronezh Institute calls on "applicants from new regions" to enroll allegedly for the sake of prestigious education, but in fact - to serve in the Russian police.

The Kremlin is creating a factory of future punishers. These are people who tomorrow will suppress resistance in the occupied lands, catch teenagers with pro-Ukrainian views and guard the "Russian order" - indicated in the CNS

They add that any cooperation with the occupation law enforcement agencies is a crime against Ukraine.

Recall

Russians intensified the political indoctrination of Ukrainian children in the TOT. The occupiers do this directly in schools.

