In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russian invaders, due to the personnel crisis, are going to recruit homeless people into their army. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Resistance Center (CNS).

The occupiers are going to recruit homeless people into the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces... Yes, those who have no home, passport or citizenship. An ideal soldier for the Kremlin: doesn't ask where to go and disappears without a fuss. - the CNS post reads.

It is noted that Russia is considering a law that will allow those who do not legally exist to serve.

"In Melitopol, passports were taken away, Ukrainian ones are not recognized - and you are no longer a citizen, but a "mobilization unit." The choice is simple: a machine gun or a shovel. For the Kremlin, you are not a person, but a resource," the CNS added.

The occupiers plan to send 2,500 residents of Crimea to the Russian army as part of the spring campaign. The CNS emphasizes that this is a politically motivated crime.

