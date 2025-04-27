They are going to recruit homeless people from the temporarily occupied territories into the Russian army - Center for National Resistance

$41.690.00
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
April 26, 02:39 PM

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM
They are going to recruit homeless people from the temporarily occupied territories into the Russian army - Center for National Resistance

Kyiv • UNN

 370 views

Russian occupiers are planning to recruit homeless people into their army due to the personnel crisis. Russia is considering a law that would allow those who do not legally exist to serve.

They are going to recruit homeless people from the temporarily occupied territories into the Russian army - Center for National Resistance

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russian invaders, due to the personnel crisis, are going to recruit homeless people into their army. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Resistance Center (CNS).

The occupiers are going to recruit homeless people into the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces... Yes, those who have no home, passport or citizenship. An ideal soldier for the Kremlin: doesn't ask where to go and disappears without a fuss.

- the CNS post reads.

It is noted that Russia is considering a law that will allow those who do not legally exist to serve. 

"In Melitopol, passports were taken away, Ukrainian ones are not recognized - and you are no longer a citizen, but a "mobilization unit." The choice is simple: a machine gun or a shovel. For the Kremlin, you are not a person, but a resource," the CNS added.

Let us remind you

The occupiers plan to send 2,500 residents of Crimea to the Russian army as part of the spring campaign. The CNS emphasizes that this is a politically motivated crime.

Occupants recruit children through graffiti and leaflets: details of the scheme18.04.25, 03:58 • 5506 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Ukraine
Melitopol
