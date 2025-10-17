$41.760.01
October 16, 09:15 PM
"We need them too": Trump made a statement regarding the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
October 16, 07:40 PM
Zelenskyy arrived in Washington to meet with Donald TrumpVideo
October 16, 05:21 PM
Trump to meet Putin in Budapest
Exclusive
October 16, 03:34 PM
When the strength of professionals meets the courage of veterans: the story of the unification of FC Metalist 1925 and AMP FC UnbreakablePhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 03:13 PM
Ukraine is monitoring the situation in Belarus, we do not see a specific major threat to the north of Ukraine - member of the national security committee
October 16, 12:39 PM
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
October 16, 09:20 AM
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
October 16, 07:59 AM
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
Kremlin creates information cover for future attacks on Europe - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 916 views

The Kremlin is deliberately cluttering the information space with false statements and information operations to conceal attacks against Europe. Russian special services are participating in cognitive warfare to spread confusion among Western countries and their populations.

Kremlin creates information cover for future attacks on Europe - ISW

The Kremlin deliberately clutters the information space with false statements and information operations, trying to create cover for open and covert attacks against Europe over the past few years, including recent Russian drone incursions into NATO airspace. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported by  UNN.

Details

Analysts refer to a statement by the head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexander Bortnikov, who "falsely accused Great Britain of inciting 'hysteria' about the threat Russia poses to Europe, and stated that 'NATO intelligence services' were involved in recent drone incursions over European countries, which Russia actually carried out."

Bortnikov accused Great Britain of attempting to establish a naval blockade of the Kaliningrad region and the Baltic Sea and tried to discredit recent British sanctions against the Russian oil industry and shadow fleet as part of an alleged "blockade" campaign. Bortnikov also accused Great Britain of planning sabotage operations together with Ukrainian special services against the TurkStream pipeline and Russian critical infrastructure.

- ISW points out.

Transfer of Tomahawk to Ukraine will not escalate the war, but will be a symmetrical response to Russia's use of cruise missiles - ISW16.10.25, 06:35 • 4900 views

They emphasize that Bortnikov's statements came after a statement by Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) that Great Britain plans for a group of pro-Ukrainian Russians fighting for Ukraine to attack a Ukrainian Navy ship or a foreign civilian vessel in a European port.

The SVR has increasingly published similar statements in recent weeks, which represents a new coordinated pattern of activity that is likely part of Russia's information-psychological "zero" phase, setting the stage for an increased level of conflict between NATO and Russia.

- analysts believe.

They suggest that the FSB and SVR are likely engaged in cognitive warfare aimed at sowing confusion among the European population and the international community regarding the entity responsible for various overt and covert attacks on NATO states, such as sabotage missions, electronic warfare interference, GPS jamming, drone incursions, and arson.

Recall

ISW assesses that the Kremlin continues to apply the same narratives to the Baltic states that Russia has used to justify its invasions of former Soviet republics over the past three decades.

Ceasefire in Ukraine will give Russian troops an opportunity to quickly redeploy to NATO's eastern border - ISW14.10.25, 05:36 • 13615 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Kaliningrad Oblast
Institute for the Study of War
NATO
Baltic Sea
United Kingdom
Ukraine