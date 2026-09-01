Knowledge Day — the start of a new school year

Today, September 1, thousands of Ukrainian schoolchildren and students are once again opening the doors of their educational institutions or connecting to their first online lessons. For some, it is the moving first school bell of their lives; for others, the start of an important final year; and for many, another stage of education in circumstances that require considerable courage, flexibility, and mutual support. Knowledge Day in modern Ukraine is much more than just a date on the calendar. UNN will tell you about the origins of this holiday and some interesting facts.

Happy Knowledge Day! We wish everyone involved an easy start, endless inspiration, great results, and strong nerves. May this academic year bring maximum benefit, interesting discoveries, wonderful moments, and, most importantly, be safe!!

Why September 1

Have you ever wondered why we traditionally sit down at our desks on the very first day of autumn?

The choice of this date is not accidental at all; its roots reach back centuries, closely intertwined with religious traditions and the way of life of our ancestors.

The history of September 1 as the beginning of a new cycle dates back to the times of the Roman Empire and Byzantium. In 325, the Roman Emperor Constantine the Great officially designated September 1 as the beginning of the new year—the indiction. Later, the Christian Church adopted this tradition. Following the baptism of Kyivan Rus, the Byzantine church calendar also reached Ukrainian lands. Accordingly, the new year began in autumn, and it was precisely at this time that education began at churches and monasteries, which were then the main and often the only centers of learning.

Over time, the situation changed. At the beginning of the 18th century, the start of the secular calendar year was moved to January 1. It might seem that schools should have adjusted as well, but the educational process largely continued to begin in autumn. The reason was purely pragmatic—it was dictated by the agricultural rhythm of life. Most of the population lived in rural areas, and children were indispensable helpers to their families during the harvest. A child could be sent to school only once all the demanding fieldwork had been fully completed.

For a long time, there was no single date for the beginning of the school year at all. Urban gymnasiums could begin classes in mid-August, ordinary schools in cities—in mid-September, while rural children often did not take up their books until November or even December. Only in 1935 was an official decision adopted that the school year in all schools should begin simultaneously—on September 1. However, this date acquired official holiday status and the name "Knowledge Day" much later—only in 1984.

Reconsidering the holiday in Ukraine

Over the years of independence, Ukraine has come a long way in reconsidering this day. We have gradually moved away from the Soviet format of September 1, with its mandatory, forced officialdom, lengthy speeches by officials, identical uniforms, and marching in the schoolyard.

Modern Ukrainian schools place the child at the center of attention. Today, schools are increasingly abandoning exhausting ceremonial assemblies, opting instead for lively and engaging formats: school picnics, interactive quests, master classes, or charity fairs where children raise funds to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In 2026, Knowledge Day is about the ability to come together. Ukrainian children, who have learned to pursue education in shelters, adapt to challenging schedules, and switch instantly between offline and online formats, have proved to the whole world that a genuine thirst for knowledge and the desire to shape their own future are stronger than any obstacles.

Traditions in different parts of the world

Germany and Austria: The Sweet Cone (Schultüte)

This is probably the best-known and most beloved children's tradition in Europe. First-graders come to school holding huge, brightly colored paper cones—often as large as the child themselves—called Schultüten

Previously, they mainly put sweets and fruit in them. Today, parents fill the cone with stationery, small toys, books and, of course, candies. The idea is to "sweeten" the child’s start to a new, responsible stage of life and make the first day at school a real celebration.

Japan: Backpack

In Japan, the start of the school year in April is a major event for the entire family. The main symbol of a first-grader is not a bouquet, but a special orthopedic backpack called a Randoseru.

This is the backpack that grandparents most often give to a child. It is made of thick leather, is extremely durable, and is designed to last throughout all six years of elementary school. The Randoseru is a symbol of discipline, equality, and quality. It can be very expensive, often costing several hundred dollars, but the Japanese consider it a necessary investment.

Israel: Honey on Letters

In Israel, the school year often begins in late August or early September, and the first day is also intended to be a literally "sweet" experience for the child.

There is an ancient tradition that is mainly upheld today in religious schools, although its echoes can also be found in secular ones. First-graders are shown the letters of the alphabet coated with honey. The children have to lick the honey off the letters. This is done so that learning and knowledge will always be associated in the child’s mind with something pleasant, tasty, and "sweet."

India: Monsoon Umbrella

In India, the first day of school falls in June, which is the period of active monsoon rains. Therefore, the main accessory—and often gift—for a schoolchild here is a very practical one.

Children are bought new umbrellas, often very bright or decorated with their favorite characters. On the first day, schoolyards turn into a sea of multicolored umbrellas, adding a festive atmosphere even in the gloomiest and rainiest weather.

Interesting Facts About School You May Not Know

September 1 is far from the first day of school everywhere. For example, in Japan, the school year begins in April, when the cherry blossoms bloom, symbolizing a new beginning. In Australia and New Zealand, children go to school in February, after their summer holidays. And in many European countries, such as Germany and Spain, as well as in the United States, the date is flexible and depends on the specific region—from mid-August to the end of September.

The Origin of the Word School

The word "school" comes from the ancient Greek word "scholē," which literally means "leisure" or "free time." The reason is that in Ancient Greece, philosophers and thinkers gathered students during their free time from physical labor for intellectual discussions, which later evolved into educational institutions.

The Oldest University in Eastern Europe

The pride of Ukraine is the Ostroh Academy, founded in 1576 by Prince Vasyl-Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi. It became a powerful center of scholarship, philosophy, and book printing long before the concept of a unified school year became the norm.

The Formation of the Grading System

The grading system familiar to us was invented only at the end of the 18th century in Germany. Before that, teachers had to write lengthy textual assessments of each student’s academic performance, diligence, and behavior every time, which took a considerable amount of time.