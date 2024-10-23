Kim Jong-un visits intercontinental ballistic missile base - Bloomberg
Kyiv • UNN
The DPRK leader inspected strategic missile bases and called for readiness to retaliate. The visit took place on the eve of the US presidential election, which may be an attempt to draw attention to Pyongyang's military power.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected strategic missile bases and ordered the military to be ready to counterattack enemies “at any time.” This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.
Details
The publication notes that the event took place a few weeks before the US presidential election, which can be seen as an attempt to draw attention to Pyongyang's military power.
In a photo released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Jong-un stands next to intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads to the United States. Kim said that the US nuclear assets pose a growing threat to North Korea, and Pyongyang must strengthen its deterrence capabilities.
According to KCNA, Kim emphasized the need to modernize missile bases and maintain readiness for immediate response in any circumstances. North Korea's latest ICBM test took place in December, when it launched a Hwasong-18 missile that landed west of Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. This missile is considered one of the most powerful in the DPRK's arsenal.
Tensions on the Korean peninsula have been rising in recent weeks, particularly due to Pyongyang's accusations against Seoul of using drones and sending North Korean troops to Russia to support the war in Ukraine.
