russia can train two brigades of 6 thousand North Korean military. Zelenskyy: We need a reaction from partners
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine announced the training of two brigades of 6,000 DPRK troops in russia. Zelenskyy called on the world to react harshly to North Korea's interference in the war in Europe.
russia continues to train military personnel from North Korea. And the total number of servicemen involved reaches 12 thousand people, which can form two brigades. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an evening address, UNN reports.
Details
The President noted that he had heard several reports from Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrskyi on the current situation at the front and prospects for the near future. In particular, they discussed the involvement of the military from the DPRK. According to the President, two units - two brigades of 6,000 troops each - are being prepared from North Korea.
We have information about the training of two units of North Korean military - maybe even two brigades of 6,000 people each. This is a challenge. But we know how to meet this challenge. And it is important that our partners do not hide from this challenge
He thanked the countries and leaders who condemned North Korea's joining the russian war.
We all have an equal interest in ending the war, not prolonging it. That is why we must work together to stop russia and its allies. If North Korea can interfere in the war in Europe, then the pressure on this regime is definitely not enough. If russia is still able to make this war bigger and longer, then everyone in the world who is not helping to force russia to peace is actually helping Putin to fight. Criminals must be stopped. We expect a tough substantive response from the world. Preferably, not just in words
Recall
The arrival of the DPRK military at the russian military base in the Primorsky Krai has already been recorded on video. Presumably, this is the military unit 44980 of the 127th Motorized Rifle Division in the village of Serhiivka.
It's not about mercenaries from the DPRK, but about regular troops to be involved in the war - Sibiga17.10.24, 17:54 • 15812 views