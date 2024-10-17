It's not about mercenaries from the DPRK, but about regular troops to be involved in the war - Sibiga
Minister Sibiga said that the DPRK is not training mercenaries, but regular troops for the war in Ukraine. This threatens to escalate the conflict, so Ukraine calls on its partners to strengthen sanctions and military assistance.
We are not talking about mercenaries from North Korea, but about full-fledged military units, regular DPRK troops to be involved in the war against Ukraine.
This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga during a press conference, and emphasized that this is an increase in the threat of a war, reports a correspondent of UNN .
According to our special services, our intelligence agencies, we are not talking about North Korean mercenaries who will take part in Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, but about full-fledged military units, regular North Korean troops. This means an escalation of the war against Ukraine, an increase in threats to scale this war and, accordingly, to grow into a larger scale. This is a truly threatening situation that requires a firm response from the world
He noted that the same can be said about Iran's supply of ballistic missiles, for example, because these are things that can significantly affect the situation on the battlefield, which can be a factor of some fundamental change. Sibiga emphasized that additional sanctions and increased military assistance to Ukraine are needed.
I would like to emphasize the need, and we urge our partners to make a decision now, to use long-range weapons against military targets in the territory of the Russian Federation
On October 16, Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian intelligence had recorded not only the transfer of weapons from North Korea to Russia, but also the transfer of people.
Sources of UNN reported that Russia was forming a “special Buryat battalion” staffed by North Korean citizens. The estimated number of personnel is up to three thousand people. It was reported that this battalion could possibly be deployed near Kursk and Suji.
Sources also reported that 18 North Korean soldiers had already escaped from their positions on the border of the Bryansk and Kursk regions of Russia.
In addition, the media, citing sources , report that in the Far East of the Russian Federation, more than 10,000 soldiers from the DPRK are being trained for the war in Ukraine.
On October 17, President Zelenskyy said that the DPRK was preparing a contingent for war against Ukraine and that he had spoken to the United States about it.