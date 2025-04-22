$41.380.02
The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest
09:55 AM

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM

The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

07:51 AM

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

April 21, 02:32 PM

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

April 21, 01:37 PM

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

April 21, 01:18 PM

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

April 21, 01:11 PM

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

April 21, 12:22 PM

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Kharkiv came under attack by enemy "Shaheds": hits recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2630 views

A hostile Shahed drone strike has been recorded in Kharkiv. Another group of UAVs is heading towards the city. Another strike has been recorded in the city's Shevchenkivskyi district.

Kharkiv came under attack by enemy "Shaheds": hits recorded

Kharkiv came under attack by enemy ударних drones, strikes were recorded, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"A hostile Shahed arrival has been recorded in Kharkiv. Another group of UAVs is heading towards the city - be careful," Terekhov wrote initially.

And later added: "Another strike on the city has been recorded. Preliminary - in the Shevchenkivskyi district."

"Explosions are heard in Kharkiv! Stay in safe places until the alarm is over. The threat remains," said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, on Telegram.

Two children were injured as a result of a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia22.04.25, 13:00

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

