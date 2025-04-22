Kharkiv came under attack by enemy "Shaheds": hits recorded

Kharkiv came under attack by enemy ударних drones, strikes were recorded, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"A hostile Shahed arrival has been recorded in Kharkiv. Another group of UAVs is heading towards the city - be careful," Terekhov wrote initially.

And later added: "Another strike on the city has been recorded. Preliminary - in the Shevchenkivskyi district."

"Explosions are heard in Kharkiv! Stay in safe places until the alarm is over. The threat remains," said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, on Telegram.

