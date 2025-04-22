Two children were injured as a result of a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia

As a result of the Russian military attack on Zaporizhzhia, two children were injured, said the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN writes.

Two children were injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. A 14-year-old boy is in serious condition, a 4-year-old boy is in moderate condition - Fedorov wrote on social networks.

Doctors are providing all necessary assistance.

To be updated...