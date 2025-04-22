The Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia claimed the life of a person
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, a 69-year-old woman died. Doctors tried to resuscitate her, but, unfortunately, they could not save her.
As a result of the Russian military attack on Zaporizhzhia, a woman died, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram on Tuesday, writes UNN.
