In Zaporizhzhia, Russians attacked a multi-story building, two injured are known

Two people were injured in an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Tuesday. According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, the enemy struck a multi-story building, writes UNN.

Two people were injured. These are the preliminary consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. The injured are being taken to the hospital - wrote Fedorov.

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, "the Russians struck a residential high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia."

