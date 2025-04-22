In Zaporizhzhia, Russians attacked a multi-story building, two injured are known

$41.380.02
The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday
08:27 AM • 7374 views

07:51 AM • 22999 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 47589 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

April 21, 02:32 PM • 140513 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 77284 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

April 21, 01:37 PM • 68815 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

April 21, 01:18 PM • 64258 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

April 21, 01:11 PM • 40280 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

April 21, 12:22 PM • 31821 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 83835 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

British scientists filmed an "alcohol party" of chimpanzees feasting on fermented fruits

April 22, 12:14 AM • 25371 views

Almost 80 firefighters extinguished fires in Odesa: photo details from the State Emergency Service

April 22, 12:32 AM • 46380 views

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

05:22 AM • 28413 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

06:01 AM • 23426 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

07:13 AM • 9926 views
07:51 AM • 22999 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 64789 views

April 21, 02:32 PM • 140513 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 55483 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 62251 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Ivan Fedorov

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Rome

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 5088 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 29319 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 32517 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 29737 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 62928 views
In Zaporizhzhia, Russians attacked a multi-story building, two injured are known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

Two people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. The Russians struck a residential multi-story building, the victims are being taken to the hospital.

In Zaporizhzhia, Russians attacked a multi-story building, two injured are known

Two people were injured in an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Tuesday. According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, the enemy struck a multi-story building, writes UNN.

Two people were injured. These are the preliminary consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. The injured are being taken to the hospital

- wrote Fedorov.

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, "the Russians struck a residential high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia."

Fire broke out in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian attack, preliminary reports indicate casualties - RMA22.04.25, 11:52 • 2368 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
Zaporizhzhia
Brent
$67.09
Bitcoin
$88,403.10
S&P 500
$5,104.50
Tesla
$223.45
Газ TTF
$34.79
Золото
$3,455.41
Ethereum
$1,629.12