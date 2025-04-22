In Zaporizhzhia, Russians attacked a multi-story building, two injured are known
Kyiv • UNN
Two people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. The Russians struck a residential multi-story building, the victims are being taken to the hospital.
Two people were injured in an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Tuesday. According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, the enemy struck a multi-story building, writes UNN.
Two people were injured. These are the preliminary consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. The injured are being taken to the hospital
According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, "the Russians struck a residential high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia."
