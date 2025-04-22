Fire broke out in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian attack, preliminary reports indicate casualties - RMA

$41.380.02
The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday
08:27 AM • 7288 views

The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 22861 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 47505 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 140386 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 77201 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 68775 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 64228 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 40271 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 31819 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 83835 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Publications
Exclusives
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news

British scientists filmed an "alcohol party" of chimpanzees feasting on fermented fruits

April 22, 12:14 AM • 24896 views

Almost 80 firefighters extinguished fires in Odesa: photo details from the State Emergency Service

April 22, 12:32 AM • 45844 views

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

05:22 AM • 27971 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

06:01 AM • 22979 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

07:13 AM • 9030 views
Publications

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 22859 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 64736 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 140383 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 55436 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 62214 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Ivan Fedorov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Rome

UNN Lite

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 5058 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 29301 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 32500 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 29723 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 62916 views
Fire broke out in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian attack, preliminary reports indicate casualties - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2460 views

A fire broke out as a result of a Russian enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia region. Medics are working at the scene, and there is information about victims.

Fire broke out in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian attack, preliminary reports indicate casualties - RMA

As a result of the enemy attack by Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out, there is preliminary information about casualties, said the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the enemy attack by Russians in the Zaporizhzhia region, a fire broke out in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia

- wrote Fedorov.

The consequences, according to him, are being established.

Medical teams are heading to the scene. Preliminary reports indicate casualties

- said Fedorov.

Air defense systems are operating in the Zaporizhzhia region amid the threat of enemy guided aerial bombs and drones: explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia 22.04.25, 11:39 • 2982 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Zaporizhzhia
