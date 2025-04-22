Fire broke out in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian attack, preliminary reports indicate casualties - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out as a result of a Russian enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia region. Medics are working at the scene, and there is information about victims.
As a result of the enemy attack by Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out, there is preliminary information about casualties, said the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, writes UNN.
As a result of the enemy attack by Russians in the Zaporizhzhia region, a fire broke out in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia
The consequences, according to him, are being established.
Medical teams are heading to the scene. Preliminary reports indicate casualties
