Air defense systems are operating in the Zaporizhzhia region amid the threat of enemy guided aerial bombs and drones: explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv • UNN
There is a threat of guided aerial bombs being used in the Zaporizhzhia region and city. New groups of attack UAVs have also been recorded, air defense is working, and residents are urged to stay in shelters.
Air defense is operating in the Zaporizhzhia region amid the threat of enemy KABs and drones, explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia, said the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov and the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council Regina Kharchenko on Tuesday, writes UNN.
Our air defense is working! Stay in safe places until the alarm is over
He warned about the threat of the use of guided aerial bombs (KABs) in the Zaporizhzhia region and the city of Zaporizhzhia. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, new groups of strike UAVs were also recorded earlier through the Zaporizhzhia region - to the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia. Stay in shelters!
"Explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region! Stay in safe places until the alarm is over," Fedorov also said.
