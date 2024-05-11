Kharkiv region: occupants fired 20 KABs at Vovchanska community, there are victims

The Russian army fired 20 KABs at the Vovchansk community in Kharkiv region. According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, there are dead and wounded, UNN reports .

Vovchansk community is under intense enemy fire. More than 20 MRLS were launched at the city and surrounding settlements. The enemy is also using MLRS, artillery, and UAVs - Sinegubov said.

According to the head of the RMA, at 11:30 the enemy hit a private house in Vovchansk. There were no casualties.

"15:45 с. Vovchanski Khutory. A private house was burning because of Russian shelling. At the same time, a 64-year-old man was wounded in Vovchansk as a result of shelling. Also, a civilian man was injured as a result of shelling of houses by the KABs, a 50-year-old and a 48-year-old civilian man were killed," summarized Synehubov.