Kachka named the main tasks in his position as Ukraine's ambassador to the EU and said what would be a priority

Taras Kachka, whom President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed head of the Mission of Ukraine to the European Union, spoke about his immediate priorities. Among the main priorities are the timely receipt of European financial assistance, support for the defense industry, and speeding up European integration. Kachka reported this on his Facebook page, UNN writes.

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According to him, Ukraine must remain one of the European Union’s main priorities, since its integration concerns not only EU accession, but also security, the economy, and geopolitics.

My immediate task is to ensure that European financial assistance, especially defense funding, reaches Ukraine on time, and that Ukraine’s defense industry becomes part of the European market already now Kachka emphasized.

Financial support and EU accession negotiations

The newly appointed ambassador said that after arriving in Brussels, he would focus on stable financing for Ukraine in 2026–2027 and securing macro-financial assistance for subsequent periods.

Another area will be the integration of Ukraine’s defense, metallurgical, agricultural, and electricity markets into the European space, as well as the development of joint logistics links and supply chains.

Kachka will pay particular attention to negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU. According to him, it is necessary to achieve the opening of the remaining negotiating clusters and a positive assessment by the European Commission of the fulfillment of the conditions for the first cluster, "Fundamentals." At the same time, he recalled that opening the clusters requires the unanimous consent of all 27 EU member states.

Zelenskyy appointed Kachka as Ukraine’s representative to the EU