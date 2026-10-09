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Zelenskyy appointed Kachka as Ukraine’s representative to the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1134 views

Taras Kachka became Ukraine’s representative to the EU and Euratom by decree of Zelenskyy. He will also remain Ukraine’s Trade Representative.

Zelenskyy appointed Kachka as Ukraine’s representative to the EU
Taras Kachka. Photo: Taras Kachka’s Facebook page

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Taras Kachka as Ukraine’s representative to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community. This is stated in Decree No. 1034/2026, reports UNN

To appoint Kachka Taras Andriiovych as Ukraine’s representative to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community 

- the decree states. 

Additional information

In July, Zelenskyy reported that Taras Kachka was being appointed to Ukraine’s mission to the EU; concurrently, he would remain Ukraine’s Trade Representative. 

Previously, Kachka held the position of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration. Before that, the position was held by Vsevolod Chentsov, who took Kachka’s place. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Chentsov Vsevolod Valeriyovych
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine