Zelenskyy appointed Kachka as Ukraine’s representative to the EU
Kyiv • UNN
Taras Kachka became Ukraine’s representative to the EU and Euratom by decree of Zelenskyy. He will also remain Ukraine’s Trade Representative.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Taras Kachka as Ukraine’s representative to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community. This is stated in Decree No. 1034/2026, reports UNN.
To appoint Kachka Taras Andriiovych as Ukraine’s representative to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community
Additional information
In July, Zelenskyy reported that Taras Kachka was being appointed to Ukraine’s mission to the EU; concurrently, he would remain Ukraine’s Trade Representative.
Previously, Kachka held the position of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration. Before that, the position was held by Vsevolod Chentsov, who took Kachka’s place.