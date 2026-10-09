Zelenskyy appointed Kachka as Ukraine’s representative to the EU

Taras Kachka. Photo: Taras Kachka’s Facebook page

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Taras Kachka as Ukraine’s representative to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community. This is stated in Decree No. 1034/2026, reports UNN.

To appoint Kachka Taras Andriiovych as Ukraine’s representative to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community - the decree states.

Additional information

In July, Zelenskyy reported that Taras Kachka was being appointed to Ukraine’s mission to the EU; concurrently, he would remain Ukraine’s Trade Representative.

Previously, Kachka held the position of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration. Before that, the position was held by Vsevolod Chentsov, who took Kachka’s place.