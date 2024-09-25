Johnson may not meet with Zelensky in Congress: what is known

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 74515 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104411 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168456 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138649 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143582 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139216 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182818 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112095 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173306 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104761 views

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100810 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110510 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112643 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 52832 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 59442 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168456 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182818 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173306 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200676 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189576 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142195 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142210 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146903 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138308 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155167 views
Actual
Johnson may not meet with Zelensky in Congress: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13950 views

US House Speaker Mike Johnson is not sure whether he will meet with Ukrainian President Zelensky on September 26. The reason may be a change in the meeting schedule due to the hurricane's approach to the Gulf Coast.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy may not meet with Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson on September 26 during his trip to Washington, D.C. UNN reports this with reference to Voice of America correspondent Kateryna Lisunova

Asked if Johnson  plans to meet Zelenskiy in Congress on Thursday, he said he was “not sure” if he would stay in Washington. 

I don't think we will be in town on Thursday. Our meeting schedule has changed. Everything is very fluid. There is a hurricane coming to the Gulf Coast. A lot of us will be traveling, people are going back home because of that. So, I'm not sure yet

- said Johnson.

Recall 

Earlier it was reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the US Capitol on Thursday to meet with members of both parties. The visit is connected with the plan to hand over Ukraine's “victory plan” to the US president, candidates and Congress.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
voice-of-americaVoice of America
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

