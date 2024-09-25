Johnson may not meet with Zelensky in Congress: what is known

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy may not meet with Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson on September 26 during his trip to Washington, D.C. UNN reports this with reference to Voice of America correspondent Kateryna Lisunova.

Asked if Johnson plans to meet Zelenskiy in Congress on Thursday, he said he was “not sure” if he would stay in Washington.

I don't think we will be in town on Thursday. Our meeting schedule has changed. Everything is very fluid. There is a hurricane coming to the Gulf Coast. A lot of us will be traveling, people are going back home because of that. So, I'm not sure yet - said Johnson.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the US Capitol on Thursday to meet with members of both parties. The visit is connected with the plan to hand over Ukraine's “victory plan” to the US president, candidates and Congress.