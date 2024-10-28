Japan to provide Ukraine with $3 billion loan from G7 using its natural resources
Kyiv • UNN
Japan has agreed to allocate 471.9 billion yen (more than $3 billion) to Ukraine from a $50 billion G7 loan secured by frozen Russian assets. This was reported by Nikkei, and by UNN.
Details
The loan is expected to be provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) through the World Bank fund.
The publication also added that Japan is making its contribution on the condition that these funds will not be used for military purposes.
Addendum
Thus, out of approximately $50 billion, the EU will contribute 18.115 billion euros, the US will contribute $20 billion, Canada will contribute 5 billion Canadian dollars (approximately $3.6 billion), and the UK will contribute 2.258 billion pounds sterling (approximately $2.2 billion).
All loans will be denominated in their own currencies.
It is noted that the provision of loans will begin in December and will be completed no later than December 2027. The repayment period will be at least 30 years.
In addition, any investment income from the frozen assets in excess of principal and interest will be used for early repayment.
Recall
Earlier, UNN wrote that the G7 leaders agreed to provide Ukraine with $50 billion in loans through the Emergency Revenue Acceleration Facility. The funds will be serviced from immobilized Russian assets.