Italian F-35s scrambled due to Russian fighters over the Baltic Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 1890 views

Italian F-35 fighter jets, based in Estonia, were scrambled in response to provocative flights by Russian Su-24 and Su-27 aircraft. This is the first time F-35s have been scrambled as part of a NATO air policing mission.

Italian F-35s scrambled due to Russian fighters over the Baltic Sea

Due to provocative flights by Russian Su-24 and Su-27 aircraft, Italian F-35 fighters based in Estonia were scrambled on Wednesday.

UNN reports with reference to NATO Air Command.

Details

For the first time, two Italian F-35 jets took off in Estonia in response to Russian aircraft as part of NATO's air policing mission. The Italian Air Task Force, a unit of the 32nd Wing at Ämari Air Base, is on 24/7 quick reaction alert, demonstrating the Alliance's commitment to protecting NATO airspace.

- reported NATO Air Command.

Recall

Estonia reports an increase in Russian electronic warfare systems near its borders.

SBU drones attacked the Saki military airfield in Crimea. One Su-30SM aircraft was destroyed, another and three Su-24s were damaged, and an aviation weapons depot was hit.

Russian aircraft manufacturers produced only one commercial aircraft out of 15 planned due to sanctions and high interest rates.

Ihor Telezhnikov

