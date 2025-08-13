Italian F-35s scrambled due to Russian fighters over the Baltic Sea

Due to provocative flights by Russian Su-24 and Su-27 aircraft, Italian F-35 fighters based in Estonia were scrambled on Wednesday.

UNN reports with reference to NATO Air Command.

For the first time, two Italian F-35 jets took off in Estonia in response to Russian aircraft as part of NATO's air policing mission. The Italian Air Task Force, a unit of the 32nd Wing at Ämari Air Base, is on 24/7 quick reaction alert, demonstrating the Alliance's commitment to protecting NATO airspace.