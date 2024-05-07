It will help the brigades with communication: Latvia donates communication equipment to Ukraine

As part of the IT Coalition program , Latvia donated communications equipment worth about 100 thousand euros to Ukraine. This will help brigades with communication at the tactical level. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Thanks to our partners, we continue to meet the needs of our units at the tactical level. A new batch of equipment from Latvia will help establish communication on the front line - said Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko.

The agency adds that the country previously donated laptops to the Defense Forces as part of an IT coalition to modernize logistics processes and deploy an SAP-based system.

Latvia announces a new batch of military aid to Ukraine

Latvia supports Ukraine, and we are constantly looking for new ways to help our ally. The latest batch of critical IT equipment for combat units is our contribution within the IT Coalition - emphasized Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds.

According to him, this year Riga will allocate 0.25% of the country's GDP to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, Latvia will continue to provide Kyiv with assistance in the form of drones, artillery and air defense systems.

For reference

The IT Coalition is an ad hoc group of states within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) led by Estonia and Luxembourg, which focuses on providing support to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of IT, communications and cybersecurity.

The IT Coalition has already managed to collect financial and in-kind contributions of more than EUR 36 million. Contributions of more than €23 million are still expected.

Recall

Latvia donated a 250 MVA transformer, compressor, and transformer oil to Ukraine to help power and heat critical infrastructure after the Russian missile attacks.