It will help the brigades with communication: Latvia donates communication equipment to Ukraine

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 74136 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105702 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148655 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152833 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249404 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173886 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165176 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148289 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225383 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113041 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44387 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 39285 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 33214 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57718 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51733 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249404 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225383 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211548 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237320 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224166 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 74136 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51733 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57718 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112704 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113615 views
It will help the brigades with communication: Latvia donates communication equipment to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18542 views

Latvia has donated communication equipment worth about 100,000 euros to Ukraine as part of the IT Coalition program, helping Ukrainian brigades to establish communication on the front line.

As part of the IT Coalition program , Latvia donated communications equipment worth about 100 thousand euros to Ukraine. This will help brigades with communication at the tactical level. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details 

Thanks to our partners, we continue to meet the needs of our units at the tactical level. A new batch of equipment from Latvia will help establish communication on the front line

- said Deputy Defense Minister  Kateryna Chernogorenko.

The agency adds that the country previously donated laptops to the Defense Forces as part of an IT coalition to modernize logistics processes and deploy an SAP-based system.

Latvia announces a new batch of military aid to Ukraine30.04.24, 17:00 • 18077 views

Latvia supports Ukraine, and we are constantly looking for new ways to help our ally. The latest batch of critical IT equipment for combat units is our contribution within the IT Coalition

- emphasized Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds.

According to him, this year Riga will allocate 0.25% of the country's GDP to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, Latvia will continue to provide Kyiv with assistance in the form of drones, artillery and air defense systems. 

For reference

 The IT Coalition is an ad hoc group of states within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) led by Estonia and Luxembourg, which focuses on providing support to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of IT, communications and cybersecurity. 

The IT Coalition has already managed to collect financial and in-kind contributions of more than EUR 36 million. Contributions of more than €23 million are still expected.

Recall

Latvia donated a 250 MVA transformer, compressor, and transformer oil to Ukraine to help power and heat critical infrastructure after the Russian missile attacks.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
ramstein-air-baseRamstein Air Base
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
latviaLatvia
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
liuksemburhLuxembourg
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

