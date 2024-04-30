Latvia announces a new batch of military aid to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Latvia announces a new military aid package for Ukraine, including reconnaissance drones and short-range anti-aircraft guns.
Latvia has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include a batch of reconnaissance drones and short-range anti-aircraft guns. This was reported by the country's Prime Minister Eika Silina on the social network X, UNN reports .
The government has just approved the provision of NBS anti-aircraft guns, tactical unmanned surveillance systems and other important equipment and technical means for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This will help improve both Ukraine's air defense and intelligence capabilities,
Details
She also emphasized that Latvia allocates about 0.25% of its GDP per year to support Ukraine.
Recall
Latvia donated a 250 MVA transformer, compressor, and transformer oil to Ukraine to help power and heat critical infrastructure after the Russian missile attacks.