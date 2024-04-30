Latvia announces a new batch of military aid to Ukraine

Latvia has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include a batch of reconnaissance drones and short-range anti-aircraft guns. This was reported by the country's Prime Minister Eika Silina on the social network X, UNN reports .

The government has just approved the provision of NBS anti-aircraft guns, tactical unmanned surveillance systems and other important equipment and technical means for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This will help improve both Ukraine's air defense and intelligence capabilities, - said Evika Silinya.

Details

She also emphasized that Latvia allocates about 0.25% of its GDP per year to support Ukraine.

Recall

Latvia donated a 250 MVA transformer, compressor, and transformer oil to Ukraine to help power and heat critical infrastructure after the Russian missile attacks.