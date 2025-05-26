The fact that the Russian Federation is not ready for a ceasefire was expected in the environment of Latvian politicians and diplomats. But will the United States be able to adjust its policy towards the aggressor state? The coming days will give an answer on this issue, said Maris Riekstiņš, Latvian Ambassador to NATO, UNN reports with reference to Leta.

Details

It will become clear in the coming days whether the United States will adjust its policy towards Russia, said the Latvian Ambassador to NATO.

Maris Riekstiņš also emphasized that the Russian military's airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine, which have intensified in recent days, prove that the Russian Federation is not ready for a ceasefire.

Latvian volunteer Ņikita Tarenkov with the call sign "Latvian" died in the war with Russia

According to Riekstiņš, this did not come as a surprise to Latvian politicians and foreign policy experts.

The international community needs to increase political, financial and military support for Ukraine - the official believes.

At the same time, sanctions against Russia should be strengthened, he noted.

Russia's inability to succeed on the front line may force it to sit down at the negotiating table and eventually reach solutions acceptable to both sides. - emphasized Maris Riekstiņš.

Let us remind you

Russia does not consider the Vatican as a neutral platform for negotiations with Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that US President Donald Trump "realizes" that Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin "lied" to him.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sybiha stated that Russia is manipulating to push the US out of the peace process.

Friedrich Merz announced the lifting of restrictions on the range of strikes by Western weapons on Russian territory.

Latvia is handing over a batch of 1,500 combat drones to Ukraine