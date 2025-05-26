$41.510.01
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
02:22 PM • 3408 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
01:26 PM • 12823 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
11:58 AM • 23587 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
09:30 AM • 43529 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 62823 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 62356 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 71419 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 82062 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 78534 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 84243 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
It will be clear in the near future whether the US will revise its policy towards Russia - Latvian Ambassador to NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

It will become known in the near future whether the US will change its policy towards Russia. Russian air strikes prove that it is not ready for a ceasefire, said the Latvian Ambassador to NATO.

It will be clear in the near future whether the US will revise its policy towards Russia - Latvian Ambassador to NATO

The fact that the Russian Federation is not ready for a ceasefire was expected in the environment of Latvian politicians and diplomats. But will the United States be able to adjust its policy towards the aggressor state? The coming days will give an answer on this issue, said Maris Riekstiņš, Latvian Ambassador to NATO, UNN reports with reference to Leta.

Details

It will become clear in the coming days whether the United States will adjust its policy towards Russia, said the Latvian Ambassador to NATO.

Maris Riekstiņš also emphasized that the Russian military's airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine, which have intensified in recent days, prove that the Russian Federation is not ready for a ceasefire.

Latvian volunteer Ņikita Tarenkov with the call sign "Latvian" died in the war with Russia18.05.25, 13:18 • 4837 views

According to Riekstiņš, this did not come as a surprise to Latvian politicians and foreign policy experts.

The international community needs to increase political, financial and military support for Ukraine

- the official believes.

At the same time, sanctions against Russia should be strengthened, he noted.

Russia's inability to succeed on the front line may force it to sit down at the negotiating table and eventually reach solutions acceptable to both sides.

- emphasized Maris Riekstiņš.

Let us remind you

Russia does not consider the Vatican as a neutral platform for negotiations with Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that US President Donald Trump "realizes" that Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin "lied" to him.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sybiha stated that Russia is manipulating to push the US out of the peace process.

Friedrich Merz announced the lifting of restrictions on the range of strikes by Western weapons on Russian territory.

Latvia is handing over a batch of 1,500 combat drones to Ukraine29.04.25, 12:21 • 6661 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Latvia
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
United States
Ukraine
Vatican City
