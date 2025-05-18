Latvian volunteer Ņikita Tarenkov with the call sign "Latvian" died in the war with Russia

Latvian volunteer Mikita Tarenov, call sign "Latvietis", has died in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, this is the third Latvian volunteer to have lost his life on the Ukrainian front, reports the Latvian agency LETA, writes UNN.

Information about Tarenov's death was confirmed to Latvian Television by a source close to the serviceman. Social networks also report the death of the volunteer.

It is noted that "Latvietis" was wounded during the repulse of an enemy offensive, and died during evacuation as a result of an enemy drone strike.

Latvian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Diana Eglite told LETA that the Latvian Embassy in Ukraine has not yet received official confirmation from Ukrainian military structures.

The Latvian Ministry of Defense also said it was awaiting official information from the Ukrainian authorities, but confirmed that Tarenov had not previously served in the Latvian National Armed Forces (NBS).

On December 25 last year, during combat operations, while performing his duties as part of the Foreign Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Novoegorivka, Luhansk region, Latvian volunteer Edgars Platonovs, born in 1983, died.

In the autumn of 2023, as a result of a drone attack organized by Russia in the Donetsk region near the city of Lyman, another volunteer died — former serviceman of the Latvian NBS Vitaliy Smirnov.