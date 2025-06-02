"It was a wonderful meeting": Erdoğan commented on the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called the meeting of Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul "wonderful." Erdoğan said this at a briefing, UNN reports.

"It was a wonderful meeting," the Turkish leader said.

Erdoğan welcomed the agreement on the exchange of prisoners and bodies of the dead following this meeting. He also called these numbers "very large."

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul lasted more than an hour.

There will be a third round of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine for some time.

During negotiations in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed to exchange prisoners of war, focusing on the seriously wounded and young people.

The Ukrainian side initiated the holding of another meeting with Russia between June 20 and 30.