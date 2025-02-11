ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
It is not in the interests of the United States to have Ukrainian uranium and titanium reserves in the hands of Russia

It is not in the interests of the United States to have Ukrainian uranium and titanium reserves in the hands of Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33652 views

Zelenskyy announced a strategic partnership with the United States on rare earth metals mining. The President emphasized that Ukraine does not give away resources but seeks joint development with its allies.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is not in the US interest for Ukraine's uranium and titanium reserves to be in Russian hands and potentially shared with North Korea, China, or Iran.

He stated this in an interview with the Guardian, reports UNN

 Zelenskiy said that Ukraine has the largest reserves of uranium and titanium in Europe, and “it is not in the interests of the United States” to have these reserves in Russian hands and potentially shared with North Korea, China, or Iran. But there was also a financial incentive, he said:

We are talking not only about security, but also about money... Valuable natural resources where we can offer our partners opportunities that did not exist before to invest in them... For us, it will create jobs, for American companies, it will create profits

Addendum  [1

AFP stated that Trump wants to exchange US aid for Ukraine's rare earth metals.    

 Subsequently, Zelenskyy stated that he supports a strategic partnership with the United States in the extraction of rare earth metals, which could become part of an agreement on economic support and security guarantees for Ukraine

  On February 11, Donald Trump said that Ukraine had “effectively” agreed to give the United States access to rare earth minerals worth $500 billion in return for military aid from Washington.

Ukraine does not propose to “give away” its resources, but seeks to develop them together with allies - Zelenskyy07.02.25, 21:24 • 59551 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
north-koreaNorth Korea
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

Contact us about advertising