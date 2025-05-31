It is necessary to prevent the Russian Federation from waging war under the guise of "peaceful" initiatives - Yermak

It is necessary to stop the supply of weapons to Russia from the DPRK, not to allow the Kremlin to wage war under the guise of "peaceful" initiatives. It is necessary to demand the cessation of the Russian offensive, and not just loud statements. This was stated by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

We are ready for a ceasefire, for dialogue and for a serious process that will lead to a just end to this war. The President clearly stated that we agreed to the US proposal for a ceasefire in March. Russia - no. Because for now he wants to buy time - wrote Yermak.

He emphasized that Ukraine is talking about de-escalation, the Kremlin is advancing in the East, Sumy region, Kharkiv region.

While the world is calling for negotiations, the Russian Federation is receiving ammunition from North Korea, redeploying troops and trying to force the West to get tired. This is not a new tactic. The Soviet Union also concluded an agreement and then attacked Finland. In the 1990s, Russia announced ceasefires in Chechnya - and used them for regrouping. Today - the same game, only the stakes are global - noted Yermak.

Yermak emphasized that Ukraine is grateful to every partner who supports Ukrainians on the path to a just peace.

Yermak also emphasized that the role of the USA, the countries of the Global South and Europe is key.

Ukraine speaks honestly. Russia - no - added Yermak.

Supplement

On May 30, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi discussed with the leader of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan the possible next meeting in Istanbul with the Russian Federation. They also discussed the possibility of organizing a four-way meeting at the level of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United States.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian delegation is going to Istanbul, where on Monday, June 2, it will be waiting for the Ukrainian delegation for further negotiations, and regarding the promised Russian "memorandum" - according to Peskov, "nothing will be published", and the Russian side wants to discuss it already during negotiations.

On May 28, Trump stated that he would assess within two weeks whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to influence the United States in the context of the war in Ukraine. He also expressed frustration over recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities that are taking place "in the midst of what could be called negotiations".