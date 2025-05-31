$41.530.00
Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 6998 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 33372 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 81452 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 85176 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 81450 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 121445 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 110139 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 62086 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 34243 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 31408 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

Publications
Exclusives
It is necessary to prevent the Russian Federation from waging war under the guise of "peaceful" initiatives - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

Andriy Yermak stated the need to stop the supply of weapons from the DPRK to the Russian Federation and to stop the offensive. He called for demanding action, not just loud statements.

It is necessary to prevent the Russian Federation from waging war under the guise of "peaceful" initiatives - Yermak

It is necessary to stop the supply of weapons to Russia from the DPRK, not to allow the Kremlin to wage war under the guise of "peaceful" initiatives. It is necessary to demand the cessation of the Russian offensive, and not just loud statements. This was stated by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

We are ready for a ceasefire, for dialogue and for a serious process that will lead to a just end to this war. The President clearly stated that we agreed to the US proposal for a ceasefire in March. Russia - no. Because for now he wants to buy time

- wrote Yermak.

He emphasized that Ukraine is talking about de-escalation, the Kremlin is advancing in the East, Sumy region, Kharkiv region.

While the world is calling for negotiations, the Russian Federation is receiving ammunition from North Korea, redeploying troops and trying to force the West to get tired. This is not a new tactic. The Soviet Union also concluded an agreement and then attacked Finland. In the 1990s, Russia announced ceasefires in Chechnya - and used them for regrouping. Today - the same game, only the stakes are global

- noted Yermak.

Yermak emphasized that Ukraine is grateful to every partner who supports Ukrainians on the path to a just peace.

We need to stop the supply of weapons to the Russian Federation from the DPRK, not allow the Kremlin to wage war under the guise of "peaceful" initiatives; we must demand an end to the offensive, and not just loud statements

- emphasized Yermak.

Yermak also emphasized that the role of the USA, the countries of the Global South and Europe is key.

Ukraine speaks honestly. Russia - no

- added Yermak.

Supplement

On May 30, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi discussed with the leader of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan the possible next meeting in Istanbul with the Russian Federation. They also discussed the possibility of organizing a four-way meeting at the level of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United States.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian delegation is going to Istanbul, where on Monday, June 2, it will be waiting for the Ukrainian delegation for further negotiations, and regarding the promised Russian "memorandum" - according to Peskov, "nothing will be published", and the Russian side wants to discuss it already during negotiations.

On May 28, Trump stated that he would assess within two weeks whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to influence the United States in the context of the war in Ukraine. He also expressed frustration over recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities that are taking place "in the midst of what could be called negotiations".

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
North Korea
Finland
Andriy Yermak
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
