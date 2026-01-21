It cannot be said that peace will come tomorrow, but a lot of effort is being made: Budanov on negotiations with the US

Photo: Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that negotiations on ending the war are ongoing, but it cannot be said that peace will come tomorrow, adding that relevant efforts are being made by the United States and Ukraine. Budanov stated this at the World Economic Forum in Davos, as reported by UNN.

Efforts are being made on our part, and on the part of the United States. Whether someone likes it or not, this movement exists. It exists, and we are making progress. Whether we will succeed in the near future or not also largely depends on Russia. You understand who we are dealing with, I don't think any extra words are needed on this issue. To summarize, let's say, this is an introductory word, I say directly, we are moving. And restrained optimism is the term I would use to clearly define this situation. - said Budanov.

He noted that it cannot be stated that Russia is winning or has won, because "otherwise this conversation would not be happening now."

Everyone sees that the negotiation process is ongoing. We must remember that we cannot simply exclude Russia from this process. We have to deal with them, unfortunately. We are moving. It cannot be said that peace will come tomorrow, guaranteed. If someone says so, it is definitely not true. But a lot of effort is being made. - added Budanov.

The head of the OP also noted that he wants to hope that "we are still on the way to a radical solution to our war."

The head of the Ukrainian delegation at the peace talks, Rustem Umerov, reported on a conversation with European advisers in Davos and announced new meetings with partners on security guarantees, economic development, and the reconstruction of Ukraine.