The Russian army occupied about 752 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in 2024. The Institute for the study of war (ISW) writes about this in its report, Reports UNN.

Details

Military analysts write that despite the fact that in early May 2024, Russian troops achieved significant success in the north of the Kharkiv region, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov greatly overestimated Russian offensives in Ukraine since the beginning of 2024.

According to him, in the period from January 1, 2024 to April 29, 2024, the Russian army occupied 880 square kilometers. However, the ISW found evidence that Russian troops captured only about 752 square kilometers in 2024.

Key ISW findings for May 31:

U.S. and German officials have confirmed that the United States and Germany have changed their policies to allow Ukraine to use their weapons to strike Russian territory with certain restrictions, but have not provided precise details regarding these restrictions.

Ukrainian troops carried out a series of unmanned and missile strikes on a long-range Russian radar system in the occupied Crimea and an oil depot in the Krasnodar Territory on May 31.

Ukraine signed long-term bilateral security agreements with Sweden, Iceland and Norway on May 31.

Russia's ongoing efforts to rally the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) around an imaginary confrontation with the West are likely related to Russia's concern about the CSTO's continued existence as a vector of Russian influence.

Although Russian troops achieved significant tactical success in the Northern Kharkiv region in early May 2024, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov greatly overestimated Russian success in Ukraine since the beginning of 2024.

Ukraine and Russia held a one-on-one exchange of prisoners of war on May 31, which was the first exchange of prisoners of war since February 8.

The people's Republic of China (UPR) announced on May 31 that it will not join the peace summit on Ukraine in June 2024.

Recently, Russian troops advanced near Volchansk, Avdiivka and Donetsk.

The chairman of the Information Policy Committee of the State Duma of Russia, Alexander Khinshtein, announced on May 30 that he and the chairman of the Security Committee, Vasily Piskarev, had submitted to the Duma a bill abolishing tolls for the Russian military, Rosgvardiya and the Federal Security Service (FSB).

