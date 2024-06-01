ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 79325 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140550 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145594 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240282 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172096 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163808 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148029 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220082 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206579 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

ISW: the Russian army has occupied 752 square kilometers since the beginning of the year

ISW: the Russian army has occupied 752 square kilometers since the beginning of the year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31206 views

Russian troops seized about 752 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in 2024, despite Russia's Defense Minister Andrey Belousov's inflated estimate of 880 square kilometers.

The Russian army occupied about 752 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in 2024. The Institute for the study of war (ISW) writes about this in its report, Reports UNN.

Details

Military analysts write that despite the fact that in early May 2024, Russian troops achieved significant success in the north of the Kharkiv region, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov greatly overestimated Russian offensives in Ukraine since the beginning of 2024.

According to him, in the period from January 1, 2024 to April 29, 2024, the Russian army occupied 880 square kilometers. However, the ISW found evidence that Russian troops captured only about 752 square kilometers in 2024.

Key ISW findings for May 31:

  • U.S. and German officials have confirmed that the United States and Germany have changed their policies to allow Ukraine to use their weapons to strike Russian territory with certain restrictions, but have not provided precise details regarding these restrictions.
  • Ukrainian troops carried out a series of unmanned and missile strikes on a long-range Russian radar system in the occupied Crimea and an oil depot in the Krasnodar Territory on May 31.
  • Ukraine signed long-term bilateral security agreements with Sweden, Iceland and Norway on May 31.
  • Russia's ongoing efforts to rally the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) around an imaginary confrontation with the West are likely related to Russia's concern about the CSTO's continued existence as a vector of Russian influence.
  • Although Russian troops achieved significant tactical success in the Northern Kharkiv region in early May 2024, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov greatly overestimated Russian success in Ukraine since the beginning of 2024.
  • Ukraine and Russia held a one-on-one exchange of prisoners of war on May 31, which was the first exchange of prisoners of war since February 8.
  • The people's Republic of China (UPR) announced on May 31 that it will not join the peace summit on Ukraine in June 2024.
  • Recently, Russian troops advanced near Volchansk, Avdiivka and Donetsk.
  • The chairman of the Information Policy Committee of the State Duma of Russia, Alexander Khinshtein, announced on May 30 that he and the chairman of the Security Committee, Vasily Piskarev, had submitted to the Duma a bill abolishing tolls for the Russian military, Rosgvardiya and the Federal Security Service (FSB).

