Russian army shelled Chernihiv and Sumy regions 29 times a day, 2 dead and 6 wounded

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 41052 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100765 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144016 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148620 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244022 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172882 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164412 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148164 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222243 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 76727 views

March 1, 10:44 AM • 76727 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110311 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110311 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 36007 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 49437 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 85690 views

March 1, 12:32 PM • 85690 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244022 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244022 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222243 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222243 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208579 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234497 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221480 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221480 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 41052 views

06:49 PM • 41052 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25476 views

05:32 PM • 25476 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30751 views

04:47 PM • 30751 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110311 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110311 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112549 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112549 views
Russian army shelled Chernihiv and Sumy regions 29 times a day, 2 dead and 6 wounded

Russian army shelled Chernihiv and Sumy regions 29 times a day, 2 dead and 6 wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23157 views

Russian troops fired 29 times at Chernihiv and Sumy regions, including two rocket attacks, as a result of which 2 civilians were killed, 6 were injured, and buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

Russian troops have shelled Chernihiv and Sumy regions 29 times over the past day, including two missile strikes - on Konotop and Krasnopol, in the latter it is known about 2 dead and 5 wounded, another wounded - in Seredino-Buda, the Operational Command "North" reported on Facebook on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"Russian invaders continue to shell the border territories of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. In total, 29 attacks (113 explosions) from various types of weapons were counted during the day," Operational Command "North" reported and listed:

Chernihiv region

• Semenivka community:

o Oleksandrivka – 20 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

o Ugly - 6 explosions, probably 152 mm barrel artillery.

• Snovsk community:

o Pl'okhiv – 5 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

• Horodnya community:

o Moschenka – 3 explosions, probably a VOG drop from a UAV.

o Senkivka – 1 explosion, probably an FPV drone.

Sumy region

• Sumy district:

o Tur'ya - 6 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

o Vysoke – 2 explosions, probably a 120mm mortar.

o Alexandria – 2 explosions, probably 122 mm barrel artillery.

o Krasnopillya – 1 explosion, probably a missile strike. As a result of shelling, 2 civilians died and 5 were injured, administrative buildings, civil infrastructure objects and a communal residential building were damaged.

• Okhtyrka district:

o Dmytrivka – 2 explosions, probably an FPV drone.

o Velyka Pysarivka – 2 shellings: 4 explosions, probably FPV drones.

o Popivka - 4 explosions, probably an 82 mm mortar.

o Konotop district:

o Konotop – 1 explosion, probably a missile strike.

o Simeikyne – 2 shellings: 12 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

o Malushyne – 5 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

• Shostka district:

o Photovyzh - 2 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

o Seredyna-Buda – 3 explosions, probably an 82 mm mortar. As a result of shelling, 1 civilian was injured.

o Vovkivka - 2 shellings: 10 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

o Druzhba – 11 explosions, probably by WMD.

o Starykove – 1 explosion, probably an FPV drone.

o Khodyne – 3 shellings: 4 explosions, probably FPV-drones; 4 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

o Bachivsk – 2 shellings: 4 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

Information about damage, dead or injured among the local population is being updated.

According to the Sumy RMA, at night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 2 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 6 mortar explosions were recorded. Krasnopolskaya (4 explosions) and Ottoman (2 explosions) communities were shelled.

Russia's strike on Krasnopilska community in Sumy region: preliminary, two people were killed, three wounded29.05.24, 10:45 • 30326 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
chernihivChernihiv
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
polandPoland

