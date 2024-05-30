Russian army shelled Chernihiv and Sumy regions 29 times a day, 2 dead and 6 wounded

Russian troops have shelled Chernihiv and Sumy regions 29 times over the past day, including two missile strikes - on Konotop and Krasnopol, in the latter it is known about 2 dead and 5 wounded, another wounded - in Seredino-Buda, the Operational Command "North" reported on Facebook on Thursday, writes UNN.

"Russian invaders continue to shell the border territories of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. In total, 29 attacks (113 explosions) from various types of weapons were counted during the day," Operational Command "North" reported and listed:

Chernihiv region

• Semenivka community:

o Oleksandrivka – 20 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

o Ugly - 6 explosions, probably 152 mm barrel artillery.

• Snovsk community:

o Pl'okhiv – 5 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

• Horodnya community:

o Moschenka – 3 explosions, probably a VOG drop from a UAV.

o Senkivka – 1 explosion, probably an FPV drone.

Sumy region

• Sumy district:

o Tur'ya - 6 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

o Vysoke – 2 explosions, probably a 120mm mortar.

o Alexandria – 2 explosions, probably 122 mm barrel artillery.

o Krasnopillya – 1 explosion, probably a missile strike. As a result of shelling, 2 civilians died and 5 were injured, administrative buildings, civil infrastructure objects and a communal residential building were damaged.

• Okhtyrka district:

o Dmytrivka – 2 explosions, probably an FPV drone.

o Velyka Pysarivka – 2 shellings: 4 explosions, probably FPV drones.

o Popivka - 4 explosions, probably an 82 mm mortar.

o Konotop district:

o Konotop – 1 explosion, probably a missile strike.

o Simeikyne – 2 shellings: 12 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

o Malushyne – 5 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

• Shostka district:

o Photovyzh - 2 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

o Seredyna-Buda – 3 explosions, probably an 82 mm mortar. As a result of shelling, 1 civilian was injured.

o Vovkivka - 2 shellings: 10 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

o Druzhba – 11 explosions, probably by WMD.

o Starykove – 1 explosion, probably an FPV drone.

o Khodyne – 3 shellings: 4 explosions, probably FPV-drones; 4 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

o Bachivsk – 2 shellings: 4 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

Information about damage, dead or injured among the local population is being updated.

According to the Sumy RMA, at night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 2 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 6 mortar explosions were recorded. Krasnopolskaya (4 explosions) and Ottoman (2 explosions) communities were shelled.

