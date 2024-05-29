Russia's strike on Krasnopilska community in Sumy region: preliminary, two people were killed, three wounded

Today, on May 29, Russians launched a missile attack on the Krasnopilsk community in Sumy region, killing two people and injuring three others, according to preliminary data. The house of culture and administrative buildings were damaged. UNN reports this with reference to the Sumy RMA.

Today, on May 29, a rocket attack was launched from the territory of the Russian Federation against the Krasnopil community. As a result of the enemy attack, two people were killed and three were wounded - the statement said.

It is also reported that a house of culture and administrative buildings were damaged as a result of the enemy strike.

All the necessary services are working on site. The consequences of the enemy attack are still being clarified, the RMA added.

Earlier, UNN reported that Russian troops attacked the village of Krasnopillia in Sumy region on the morning of May 29, damaging civilian infrastructure.