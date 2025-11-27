ISW: Russia will be able to fully capture Donetsk Oblast in August 2027 at current rates of advance

$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
November 26, 03:50 PM • 20783 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 40205 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 21761 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 21897 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
November 26, 03:02 PM • 15745 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
November 26, 02:47 PM • 10414 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
November 26, 02:38 PM • 8370 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Exclusive
November 26, 02:29 PM • 9852 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
November 26, 02:17 PM • 25739 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
November 26, 01:23 PM • 27971 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1.3m/s
94%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Guardian: Confiscation of Moscow's assets is the only way to stop the war in Ukraine and save EuropeNovember 26, 09:59 PM • 6160 views
"Leak" of Witkoff's conversation with Ushakov: where do the "ears grow from"? The Guardian investigation01:14 AM • 4456 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico01:49 AM • 12258 views
Russia stamps out fake lawsuits against Ukraine in temporarily occupied Crimea - CNS02:18 AM • 5544 views
"Scum and monsters": Trump emotionally reacted to The New York Times article about his aging03:23 AM • 4296 views
Publications
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 20428 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhotoNovember 26, 03:49 PM • 40166 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideoNovember 26, 02:17 PM • 25724 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhotoNovember 26, 01:53 PM • 25523 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhotoNovember 26, 01:23 PM • 27965 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
China
Geneva
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 34608 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 69035 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 85744 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 85712 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 92380 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
The Guardian
James Webb Space Telescope

ISW: Russia will be able to fully capture Donetsk Oblast in August 2027 at current rates of advance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

The Institute for the Study of War predicts that Russian forces will be able to capture the rest of Donetsk Oblast by August 2027 at current rates of advance. From July 31 to November 26, the occupiers advanced 0.12 km per day.

ISW: Russia will be able to fully capture Donetsk Oblast in August 2027 at current rates of advance

At the current pace of advance, Russian troops could capture the rest of the Donetsk region, which remains under Ukraine's control, by August 2027. This forecast was published by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

They indicate that Russian troops first entered Pokrovsk on July 31, and from then until November 26, they advanced an average of 0.12 kilometers per day.

Russian forces have not captured Pokrovsk – an 11.5 square mile city – despite operating in the city for over 118 days, ... they have consolidated advances in 66 percent of Pokrovsk as of November 26, which is a low percentage given the time and human resources (elements of at least two combined armies) Russia has committed to these objectives.

- the material states.

Battles for Pokrovsk: Russians spotted near the railway station, weather helps them - DeepState26.11.25, 12:43 • 3464 views

Analysts note that data on the pace of Russian troop advances indicate that a Russian military victory in Ukraine is not inevitable – a narrative consistently promoted by the Kremlin.

The reality on the battlefield indicates that Russia's victory in Ukraine is far from certain. ... Putin and Russian military commanders are trying to portray Russia as capable of quickly seizing the Donetsk region militarily, but reliable data on the pace of Russia's advance in the Donetsk region do not indicate that Russian forces will inevitably seize the rest of the region.

- analysts assert.

They add that Russian forces prioritized completing the capture of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad but have been slow to accomplish this task, as Ukrainian forces have managed to keep the pace of Russian advances in Pokrovsk to a crawl.

Recall

Earlier, the "East" troop grouping reported that Russia is forced to use reserve forces to storm Pokrovsk due to significant losses, trying to infiltrate the southern part of the city and throw small groups into the central part. Ukrainian defenders are stopping the enemy's advance, actively destroying logistics and using engineering troops for defensive corridors.

Battles for Pokrovsk: Russians cannot gain a foothold in the city center and suffer losses - Air Assault Forces23.11.25, 12:01 • 4132 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Institute for the Study of War
Myrnohrad
Ukraine