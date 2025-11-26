$42.400.03
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
08:59 AM • 14931 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
08:59 AM • 12353 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
08:27 AM • 11109 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 20799 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
06:31 AM • 14223 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
06:07 AM • 13422 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 23730 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 40315 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 30601 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
US Army Secretary makes pessimistic forecast on situation in Ukraine: Vance and Rubio's reaction was swift06:56 AM • 4692 views
Battles for Pokrovsk: Russians spotted near the railway station, weather helps them - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Difficult weather conditions - rain and fog - complicate the work of Ukrainian defense forces, and effectively "cover" the enemy's actions.

Battles for Pokrovsk: Russians spotted near the railway station, weather helps them - DeepState

Russian occupiers were spotted in the area of the railway station of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to OSINT-project DeepState.

Details

The movement of the enemy group was noticed along Myru Avenue - from north to south. At the same time, difficult weather conditions - rain and fog - complicate the work of the Ukrainian defense forces, and actually "cover" the enemy's actions.

While "General Frost" is still sleeping, the enemy is helped by "Colonel Rain" and "Major Fog". Unfortunately, a simple statement is not enough for the enemy to leave the central part of the city. And attempts to throw assault troops into the rear to report successful actions often end in failure

- the message says.

Recall

Earlier, the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian occupiers cannot gain a foothold in the center of Pokrovsk and are suffering losses.

Also, the commander of the 19th Army Corps, General Oleksandr Bakulin, stated that the Defense Forces of Ukraine control the city of Kostiantynivka.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Rains in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kostiantynivka