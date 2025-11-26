Russian occupiers were spotted in the area of the railway station of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to OSINT-project DeepState.

Details

The movement of the enemy group was noticed along Myru Avenue - from north to south. At the same time, difficult weather conditions - rain and fog - complicate the work of the Ukrainian defense forces, and actually "cover" the enemy's actions.

While "General Frost" is still sleeping, the enemy is helped by "Colonel Rain" and "Major Fog". Unfortunately, a simple statement is not enough for the enemy to leave the central part of the city. And attempts to throw assault troops into the rear to report successful actions often end in failure - the message says.

Recall

Earlier, the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian occupiers cannot gain a foothold in the center of Pokrovsk and are suffering losses.

Also, the commander of the 19th Army Corps, General Oleksandr Bakulin, stated that the Defense Forces of Ukraine control the city of Kostiantynivka.