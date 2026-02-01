ISW: Russia de facto annexed Belarus and uses it to prepare for war with NATO

Russia has de facto annexed Belarus. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to UNN.

Details

Analysts indicate that Belarusian "balloons" illegally entered Polish airspace on the night of January 30-31 for the second time in 72 hours.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported that Polish military radar detected objects entering Polish airspace from Belarus at night, and that these objects were most likely balloons. In response, Polish authorities temporarily restricted airspace over the Podlaskie Voivodeship (along Poland's eastern border with Belarus) - analysts note.

ISW assesses that Russia has de facto annexed Belarus and is using incursions into Polish and Lithuanian airspace from Belarus as part of its "zero phase" efforts - the phase of creating informational and psychological conditions - to prepare for a possible future war between NATO and Russia.

Recall

On the night of January 31, Poland closed its airspace due to "objects approaching from Belarus."

