ISW: Russia de facto annexed Belarus and uses it to prepare for war with NATO

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
06:56 AM • 802 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 19713 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 38272 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 28159 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 28156 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 24175 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 15181 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 13402 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 7346 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 11876 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
2m/s
83%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Over 300 combat engagements: General Staff reports on the hottest frontsJanuary 31, 09:31 PM • 5400 views
SpaceX began blocking Starlink for Russian dronesJanuary 31, 09:59 PM • 5868 views
"Neo-fascist right-wing of the USA": Cuba declared a state of emergencyPhotoJanuary 31, 10:33 PM • 21385 views
Putin's 'window' for a peace deal is narrowing due to growing budget deficit - BloombergFebruary 1, 12:17 AM • 11852 views
Mostly Crimeans: the names of all who went down with the cruiser "Moskva" have been establishedFebruary 1, 12:54 AM • 7136 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 41127 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 70491 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 50001 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 55416 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 57534 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Denys Shmyhal
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideo06:27 AM • 782 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 21933 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 25403 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 28677 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 29343 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Hill
SpaceX Starship

ISW: Russia de facto annexed Belarus and uses it to prepare for war with NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

ISW analysts claim that Russia has de facto annexed Belarus. Russia is using Belarus to invade Polish and Lithuanian airspace as part of its "zero-phase" efforts to create informational and psychological conditions for preparing for a potential war with NATO.

ISW: Russia de facto annexed Belarus and uses it to prepare for war with NATO

Russia has de facto annexed Belarus. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to UNN.

Details

Analysts indicate that Belarusian "balloons" illegally entered Polish airspace on the night of January 30-31 for the second time in 72 hours.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported that Polish military radar detected objects entering Polish airspace from Belarus at night, and that these objects were most likely balloons. In response, Polish authorities temporarily restricted airspace over the Podlaskie Voivodeship (along Poland's eastern border with Belarus)

- analysts note.

ISW assesses that Russia has de facto annexed Belarus and is using incursions into Polish and Lithuanian airspace from Belarus as part of its "zero phase" efforts - the phase of creating informational and psychological conditions - to prepare for a possible future war between NATO and Russia.

Recall

On the night of January 31, Poland closed its airspace due to "objects approaching from Belarus."

Lithuania protests Belarus over massive contraband balloon attack28.01.26, 22:55 • 4198 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Institute for the Study of War
NATO
Lithuania
Poland