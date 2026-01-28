Lithuania protests Belarus over massive contraband balloon attack

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania handed a diplomatic note to the interim chargé d'affaires of Belarus due to another incident involving the use of balloons for smuggling. The large-scale launch of objects from the territory of the neighboring state led to the Vilnius airport being closed three times and disrupted the plans of more than 1.7 thousand passengers. This was reported by LRT, writes UNN.

Details

In its diplomatic appeal, Lithuania emphasized that regular violations of airspace are a gross disregard for international law and pose a direct threat to the safety of civilian flights. The Lithuanian side demands that Minsk immediately cease such provocations and ensure proper control over the state border. As of Wednesday morning, law enforcement officers have found eight balloons, detained four people, and are investigating the circumstances of another "hybrid attack."

Lithuania detained citizens of Russia and Belarus on suspicion of supplying technology to Russia's military-industrial complex

Due to the critical situation with weather balloons, which disorganize the work of the country's main air gates, a state of emergency has been in effect in Lithuania since mid-December. Vilnius warned the Belarusian side that in case of repeated incidents, it reserves the right to introduce strict restrictions on border traffic, as was already practiced in October last year.

Political context and Minsk's promises

It is noteworthy that the activity of contraband launches somewhat decreased after the December visit to Belarus by John Cole, special envoy of US President Donald Trump. At the time, following the negotiations, it was reported that Alexander Lukashenka promised to stop using balloons. However, recent events indicate that Minsk is not fulfilling its obligations.

Lithuania extended the ban on the transit of goods that can be used in the war against Ukraine

Lithuanian politicians regard these actions as part of a broader strategy of hybrid pressure. Currently, the Lithuanian special services are studying the remains of the found aerostats, and border units have been put on high alert for the prompt detection and neutralization of similar objects in the future.

Vilnius Airport suspends operations again due to suspected penetration of balloons from Belarus