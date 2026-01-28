$42.960.17
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
Ukraine is creating a "small" air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
Lithuania protests Belarus over massive contraband balloon attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania handed a diplomatic note to Belarus over another incident involving the use of balloons to smuggle contraband. The large-scale launch of objects led to the Vilnius airport being closed three times and disrupted the plans of over 1,700 passengers.

Lithuania protests Belarus over massive contraband balloon attack

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania handed a diplomatic note to the interim chargé d'affaires of Belarus due to another incident involving the use of balloons for smuggling. The large-scale launch of objects from the territory of the neighboring state led to the Vilnius airport being closed three times and disrupted the plans of more than 1.7 thousand passengers. This was reported by LRT, writes UNN.

Details

In its diplomatic appeal, Lithuania emphasized that regular violations of airspace are a gross disregard for international law and pose a direct threat to the safety of civilian flights. The Lithuanian side demands that Minsk immediately cease such provocations and ensure proper control over the state border. As of Wednesday morning, law enforcement officers have found eight balloons, detained four people, and are investigating the circumstances of another "hybrid attack."

Lithuania detained citizens of Russia and Belarus on suspicion of supplying technology to Russia's military-industrial complex22.12.25, 17:38 • 3679 views

Due to the critical situation with weather balloons, which disorganize the work of the country's main air gates, a state of emergency has been in effect in Lithuania since mid-December. Vilnius warned the Belarusian side that in case of repeated incidents, it reserves the right to introduce strict restrictions on border traffic, as was already practiced in October last year.

Political context and Minsk's promises

It is noteworthy that the activity of contraband launches somewhat decreased after the December visit to Belarus by John Cole, special envoy of US President Donald Trump. At the time, following the negotiations, it was reported that Alexander Lukashenka promised to stop using balloons. However, recent events indicate that Minsk is not fulfilling its obligations.

Lithuania extended the ban on the transit of goods that can be used in the war against Ukraine29.12.25, 23:13 • 4407 views

Lithuanian politicians regard these actions as part of a broader strategy of hybrid pressure. Currently, the Lithuanian special services are studying the remains of the found aerostats, and border units have been put on high alert for the prompt detection and neutralization of similar objects in the future. 

Vilnius Airport suspends operations again due to suspected penetration of balloons from Belarus27.01.26, 22:54 • 8378 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Sanctions
The Diplomat
Minsk
Belarus
Donald Trump
Vilnius
Lithuania