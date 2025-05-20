ISW: Peace talks without a ceasefire will allow the Kremlin to continue advancing in Ukraine

$41.500.03
Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy
May 19, 07:07 PM

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

May 19, 03:26 PM

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 09:06 AM

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 08:32 AM

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

May 19, 08:30 AM

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

May 19, 07:57 AM

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

May 19, 06:58 AM

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

moscow is ready for a memorandum on peace: putin announced the conditions for an agreement with Ukraine after a telephone conversation with Trump

May 19, 05:36 PM

Trump and Putin discussed another prisoner exchange between Russia and the USA - Ushakov

May 19, 06:24 PM

Trump and Putin did not talk about a deadline for a ceasefire in Ukraine - Ushakov

May 19, 06:37 PM

Ukraine does not plan to declare neutral status, as required by Russia - Zelensky

May 19, 07:36 PM

Trump stunned European leaders with details of agreements with Putin - Financial Times

May 19, 08:01 PM
Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 12:24 PM

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 09:01 AM

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
May 19, 05:46 AM
Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM
ISW: Peace talks without a ceasefire will allow the Kremlin to continue advancing in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

The US, Ukraine and Europe are calling for a ceasefire before negotiations to end the war. The ISW believes that Russia is simply seeking to continue its offensive on the battlefield.

ISW: Peace talks without a ceasefire will allow the Kremlin to continue advancing in Ukraine

The Kremlin must agree that ceasefire negotiations must precede peace settlement negotiations. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the United States, Ukraine, and Europe have repeatedly called for a ceasefire to allow diplomatic negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine to continue.

Russia consistently rejects such a sequence of events as part of efforts to make any ceasefire negotiations hostages in order to obtain additional concessions from Ukraine and the West

- believe in ISW.

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war. 19.05.25, 20:40

They also suggest that Russia seeks to continue peace talks in order to continue to advance on the battlefield.

Peace talks on the eve of the established ceasefire would allow Russia to continue its advance in Ukraine, which Russia would likely try to use in Ukrainian-Russian negotiations to achieve further concessions

- the article says.

Analysts point out that any future ceasefire will require Russia and Ukraine to negotiate separately to agree on the necessary reliable monitoring mechanisms, and that "combining ceasefire negotiations with peace settlement negotiations is likely to delay the implementation of the ceasefire."

Let us remind you

On the eve of the telephone conversation with US leader Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he was ready to discuss a future peace agreement with Ukraine. According to him, Moscow plans to propose a memorandum defining the principles of settlement, possible terms of the agreement and conditions for a temporary ceasefire.

Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia and Ukraine could sign a memorandum, after which a treaty on ending the full-scale war would be signed. At the same time, according to him, the memorandum should include a norm that would provide for a ceasefire.

Peskov: There are and cannot be any deadlines for the preparation of a memorandum between Ukraine and Russia20.05.25, 03:42

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
