The Kremlin must agree that ceasefire negotiations must precede peace settlement negotiations. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the United States, Ukraine, and Europe have repeatedly called for a ceasefire to allow diplomatic negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine to continue.

Russia consistently rejects such a sequence of events as part of efforts to make any ceasefire negotiations hostages in order to obtain additional concessions from Ukraine and the West - believe in ISW.

They also suggest that Russia seeks to continue peace talks in order to continue to advance on the battlefield.

Peace talks on the eve of the established ceasefire would allow Russia to continue its advance in Ukraine, which Russia would likely try to use in Ukrainian-Russian negotiations to achieve further concessions - the article says.

Analysts point out that any future ceasefire will require Russia and Ukraine to negotiate separately to agree on the necessary reliable monitoring mechanisms, and that "combining ceasefire negotiations with peace settlement negotiations is likely to delay the implementation of the ceasefire."

Let us remind you

On the eve of the telephone conversation with US leader Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he was ready to discuss a future peace agreement with Ukraine. According to him, Moscow plans to propose a memorandum defining the principles of settlement, possible terms of the agreement and conditions for a temporary ceasefire.

Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia and Ukraine could sign a memorandum, after which a treaty on ending the full-scale war would be signed. At the same time, according to him, the memorandum should include a norm that would provide for a ceasefire.

