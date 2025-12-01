The Kremlin continues to spread the false narrative that Ukraine's front line and political stability are on the verge of collapse, attempting to persuade the West to capitulate to Russian demands that Russia cannot secure militarily. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that Moscow continues to assess that Russia's victory on the battlefield is inevitable, despite the fact that Russian military efforts "have vulnerabilities that the West has not exploited."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated... that Ukraine's battlefield and internal problems are worsening every day. Peskov also accused the Ukrainian government of hindering the peace negotiation process, despite Ukrainian delegations actively discussing the terms of a proposed US peace deal with American counterparts since reports of the proposal emerged in mid-November 2025, including on November 30, and agreeing to terms that Russia did not agree to. - analysts remind.

They assess that Peskov's latest statements are likely part of a consolidated Kremlin cognitive effort to create a false sense of urgency about Russia's declared imminent victory, and that Ukraine and the West must immediately agree to Russia's demands before the situation for Ukraine deteriorates.

"Although the situation in some individual sections of the front line is difficult... the Kremlin's efforts to present Russia's victory in Ukraine as inevitable do not correspond to reality," ISW summarizes.

Recall

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported to President Zelenskyy on the results of negotiations in the United States. According to him, Kyiv has made significant progress in promoting peace and bringing positions closer to the American side.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the meeting was quite productive, but "we still have work to do."

"There is constructiveness, we will continue to work": Zelenskyy assessed Ukrainian-American negotiations in Florida