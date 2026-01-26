The Kremlin continues to exploit the lack of clarity regarding the results of the Alaska summit in August 2025 to mislead the world in an attempt to assure a "joint American-Russian understanding on an agreement to end the war in Ukraine, despite the absence of a clear joint outcome or communiqué." This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), as reported by UNN.

Details

Analysts point to the statement by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, according to whom Russia is "committed to the fundamental agreements" that "were reached by Russia and the United States at the US-Russia summit in Alaska in August 2025."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement suggesting that the Kremlin is using its participation in ongoing negotiations with the United States to prevent a significant increase in US pressure on Russia that could hinder its military efforts. On January 24, Peskov stated that Trump's "impulsive" foreign policy methods are not consistent with Russia's, and that the Kremlin views these methods as aiming to force others to "bend" to Trump. - the article notes.

All this is a consequence of the indifference of key world states: Zelenskyy on Russia's war against Ukraine and other Russian wars

ISW assesses that since February 2025, the Kremlin has been trying to balance demonstrating strength to its population and allies with sufficient engagement with the United States to avoid additional American pressure that could force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to compromise on his initial war aims and begin meaningful negotiations to end the war.

Peskov's frank criticism of Trump's foreign policy and the assertion that Russia should not compromise in the face of US pressure indicate that the Kremlin seeks to ensure that the Trump administration does not impose additional restrictive measures directly against Russia. Peskov's statement may be a tacit acknowledgment by the Kremlin of Russia's vulnerability to increased pressure. - analysts believe.

In their conviction, the West, including the United States, has failed to refute Putin's theory of victory, while the Kremlin has shown no signs of willingness to compromise.

"The United States and Europe can refute Putin's theory of victory and force Russia to make concessions through additional pressure, such as strengthening Ukraine's military capabilities, sanctions and the seizure of foreign Russian assets, as well as limiting Russia's access to resources necessary to sustain its long-term military efforts," ISW summarizes.

Recall

Trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia will take place on Sunday, February 1. The location of the talks is Abu Dhabi (UAE).

USA: a large part of this week's talks was dedicated to the economy and issues concerning the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant