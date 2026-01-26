ISW: Kremlin manipulates results of Trump-Putin summit in Alaska to misinform the world

$43.170.00
January 25, 06:28 PM • 12201 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 21007 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 19312 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 18497 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 16938 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 15842 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 15410 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 16103 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 27068 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 45556 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Popular news
Drove a quad bike into oncoming lane: SBI establishes circumstances of fatal road accident in which MP Salamakha diedJanuary 25, 07:26 PM • 7622 views
Enemy drone hit an apartment building in Dnipro in front of patrol officersVideoJanuary 25, 07:49 PM • 10275 views
Xi Jinping's deputy accused of leaking data on China's nuclear program to US - WSJJanuary 25, 08:18 PM • 5618 views
Ukrainian energy sector experienced the most difficult week since the 2022 blackout - SvyrydenkoPhotoJanuary 25, 08:51 PM • 5066 views
Zelenskyy in Vilnius discussed energy support and air defense with the leaders of Lithuania and PolandVideoJanuary 25, 09:59 PM • 4370 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 89992 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 104332 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 111722 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 105339 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 106057 views
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 21659 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 21781 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 38197 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 38481 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 51538 views
ISW: Kremlin manipulates results of Trump-Putin summit in Alaska to misinform the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

ISW analysts believe that the Kremlin is using the lack of clarity regarding the Alaska summit in August 2025 to create the illusion of a "joint American-Russian understanding" on ending the war in Ukraine. Russia is trying to avoid US pressure by balancing between demonstrating strength and engagement.

ISW: Kremlin manipulates results of Trump-Putin summit in Alaska to misinform the world

The Kremlin continues to exploit the lack of clarity regarding the results of the Alaska summit in August 2025 to mislead the world in an attempt to assure a "joint American-Russian understanding on an agreement to end the war in Ukraine, despite the absence of a clear joint outcome or communiqué." This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), as reported by UNN.

Details

Analysts point to the statement by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, according to whom Russia is "committed to the fundamental agreements" that "were reached by Russia and the United States at the US-Russia summit in Alaska in August 2025."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement suggesting that the Kremlin is using its participation in ongoing negotiations with the United States to prevent a significant increase in US pressure on Russia that could hinder its military efforts. On January 24, Peskov stated that Trump's "impulsive" foreign policy methods are not consistent with Russia's, and that the Kremlin views these methods as aiming to force others to "bend" to Trump.

- the article notes.

All this is a consequence of the indifference of key world states: Zelenskyy on Russia's war against Ukraine and other Russian wars25.01.26, 16:23 • 5518 views

ISW assesses that since February 2025, the Kremlin has been trying to balance demonstrating strength to its population and allies with sufficient engagement with the United States to avoid additional American pressure that could force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to compromise on his initial war aims and begin meaningful negotiations to end the war.

Peskov's frank criticism of Trump's foreign policy and the assertion that Russia should not compromise in the face of US pressure indicate that the Kremlin seeks to ensure that the Trump administration does not impose additional restrictive measures directly against Russia. Peskov's statement may be a tacit acknowledgment by the Kremlin of Russia's vulnerability to increased pressure.

- analysts believe.

In their conviction, the West, including the United States, has failed to refute Putin's theory of victory, while the Kremlin has shown no signs of willingness to compromise.

"The United States and Europe can refute Putin's theory of victory and force Russia to make concessions through additional pressure, such as strengthening Ukraine's military capabilities, sanctions and the seizure of foreign Russian assets, as well as limiting Russia's access to resources necessary to sustain its long-term military efforts," ISW summarizes.

Recall

Trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia will take place on Sunday, February 1. The location of the talks is Abu Dhabi (UAE).

USA: a large part of this week's talks was dedicated to the economy and issues concerning the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant25.01.26, 11:08 • 9034 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Alaska
Institute for the Study of War
Donald Trump
Europe
United States
Ukraine