Russia's war against Ukraine and other Russian wars are a consequence of indifference on the part of the world's leading powers in previous decades. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy emphasized that history punishes those who stand aside.

In many ways, the wars of the 20th century are a consequence of the indifference of the powerful of this world in the 19th century. Russia's war against Ukraine and other Russian wars – against Moldova, against Chechnya, against Georgia – all these are consequences of indifference to the truth of our peoples: the truth that our people feel, and the indifference shown by the key states of the world at the end of the Soviet era, in the nineties and at the beginning of the 21st century, when they bet on Russia – on a "reset" with Russia, which truly became an "overload" for all of us. - Zelenskyy stated.

Russia uses Belarus as a testing ground to blackmail Europe and the world with "nutcrackers" - Zelenskyy

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Lukashenka's white spitz has more rights than the people of Belarus. He also emphasized that Belarus's dependence on Moscow has become more dangerous for everyone.