All this is a consequence of the indifference of key world states: Zelenskyy on Russia's war against Ukraine and other Russian wars

$43.170.00
50.520.00
ukenru
12:24 PM • 3806 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
11:02 AM • 6832 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
10:05 AM • 8514 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
08:49 AM • 11362 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 23275 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 41623 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 33957 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 41887 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 39467 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 49495 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
Rubrics
Popular news
Trump announces ground strikes against drug cartels in any Latin American countryJanuary 25, 04:33 AM • 6448 views
Britain creates an FBI analogue: what is known about the new agencyJanuary 25, 05:15 AM • 8048 views
Partisans destroyed an occupiers' vehicle with valuable cargo in Bryansk, RussiaVideoJanuary 25, 05:46 AM • 5502 views
"Deterring Russia": NATO creates a robotic zone on the borders with Russia and BelarusJanuary 25, 06:15 AM • 4926 views
Iran declares readiness for action against US - mediaJanuary 25, 07:39 AM • 4280 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 79505 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 92693 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 104220 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 97906 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 98841 views
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 18118 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 18383 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 34984 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 35553 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 48477 views
All this is a consequence of the indifference of key world states: Zelenskyy on Russia's war against Ukraine and other Russian wars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's wars, including the war against Ukraine, are a consequence of the indifference of leading world states. He emphasized that history punishes those who stand aside.

All this is a consequence of the indifference of key world states: Zelenskyy on Russia's war against Ukraine and other Russian wars

Russia's war against Ukraine and other Russian wars are a consequence of indifference on the part of the world's leading powers in previous decades. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy emphasized that history punishes those who stand aside.

In many ways, the wars of the 20th century are a consequence of the indifference of the powerful of this world in the 19th century. Russia's war against Ukraine and other Russian wars – against Moldova, against Chechnya, against Georgia – all these are consequences of indifference to the truth of our peoples: the truth that our people feel, and the indifference shown by the key states of the world at the end of the Soviet era, in the nineties and at the beginning of the 21st century, when they bet on Russia – on a "reset" with Russia, which truly became an "overload" for all of us.

- Zelenskyy stated.

Russia uses Belarus as a testing ground to blackmail Europe and the world with "nutcrackers" - Zelenskyy25.01.26, 15:54 • 550 views

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Lukashenka's white spitz has more rights than the people of Belarus. He also emphasized that Belarus's dependence on Moscow has become more dangerous for everyone.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova
Georgia